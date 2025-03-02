1A, 2A state basketball tournament brackets set
The Class 1A and 2A state basketball tournament fields are now set for Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Action starts on Monday, March 10 with quarterfinals in 3A and 4A. Those teams will be figured out on Monday and Tuesday eight substate championships each night.
Half of the 1A field will feature returning qualifiers in defending champion North Linn, runner-up Bellevue Marquette, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Woodbine. Joining those four will be Madrid, St. Edmond, Boyden-Hull and Remsen St. Mary’s.
The 1A quarters take place Wednesday, March 12, as Gladbrook-Reinbeck opens with North Linn. Bellevue Marquette faces Remsen St. Mary’s followed by Madrid vs. Boyden-Hull and St. Edmond vs. Woodbine.
In 2A, defending state champion Western Christian is back along with Unity Christian, Grundy Center and Treynor. West Lyon, Grand View Christian, Union and Jesup complete the field.
Those four quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday, March 11 with Western Christian vs. Jesup, Grand View Christian vs. Treynor, West Lyon vs. Union and Unity Christian vs. Grundy Center.
Up first will be the girls state basketball tournament, which tips off on Monday.