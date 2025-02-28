Predicting every game, champion of the Iowa girls state tournament
It is time for state tournament basketball, as the girls hit the court inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines beginning Monday.
The action tips off with the Class 5A quarterfinals, as semifinals are set for Thursday and Friday. Championship games will be played Friday and Saturday, resulting in five winners crowned by the end of the week.
Here are game-by-game predictions for each classification. Complete tournament brackets can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Johnston over Iowa City Liberty
Pleasant Valley over Ankeny Centennial
Davenport North over Dowling
Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Prairie
Semifinals
Johnston over Pleasant Valley
Waukee Northwest over Davenport North
Championship
Johnston over Waukee Northwest
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Cedar Rapids Xavier
Norwalk over Central DeWitt
North Polk over Sioux Center
Dallas Center-Grimes over Maquoketa
Semifinals
Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Norwalk
North Polk over Dallas Center-Grimes
Championship
North Polk over Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Mount Vernon over West Marshall
Estherville-Lincoln Central over Cherokee
Dubuque Wahlert over Spirit Lake
Williamsburg over Des Moines Christian
Semifinals
Mount Vernon over Estherville-Lincoln Central
Williamsburg over Dubuque Wahlert
Championship
Mount Vernon over Williamsburg
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over Treynor
North Mahaska over Central Lyon
Maquoketa Valley over Iowa City Regina
Hinton over Rock Valley
Semifinals
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over North Mahaska
Hinton over Maquoketa Valley
Championship
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over Hinton
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Council Bluffs St. Albert over Dunkerton
Algona Bishop Garrigan over Montezuma
North Linn over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Newell-Fonda over Springville
Semifinals
Council Bluffs St. Albert over Algona Bishop Garrigan
North Linn over Newell-Fonda
Championship
North Linn over Council Bluffs St. Albert