Predicting every game, champion of the Iowa girls state tournament

Action begins Monday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

The Johnston girls are the No. 1 seed in Class 5A for the girls state basketball tournament.
It is time for state tournament basketball, as the girls hit the court inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines beginning Monday.

The action tips off with the Class 5A quarterfinals, as semifinals are set for Thursday and Friday. Championship games will be played Friday and Saturday, resulting in five winners crowned by the end of the week.

Here are game-by-game predictions for each classification. Complete tournament brackets can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website:

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Johnston over Iowa City Liberty

Pleasant Valley over Ankeny Centennial

Davenport North over Dowling

Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Prairie

Semifinals

Johnston over Pleasant Valley

Waukee Northwest over Davenport North

Championship

Johnston over Waukee Northwest

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Norwalk over Central DeWitt

North Polk over Sioux Center

Dallas Center-Grimes over Maquoketa

Semifinals

Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Norwalk

North Polk over Dallas Center-Grimes

Championship

North Polk over Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Mount Vernon over West Marshall

Estherville-Lincoln Central over Cherokee

Dubuque Wahlert over Spirit Lake

Williamsburg over Des Moines Christian

Semifinals

Mount Vernon over Estherville-Lincoln Central

Williamsburg over Dubuque Wahlert

Championship

Mount Vernon over Williamsburg

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over Treynor

North Mahaska over Central Lyon

Maquoketa Valley over Iowa City Regina

Hinton over Rock Valley

Semifinals

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over North Mahaska

Hinton over Maquoketa Valley

Championship

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over Hinton

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Council Bluffs St. Albert over Dunkerton

Algona Bishop Garrigan over Montezuma

North Linn over Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Newell-Fonda over Springville

Semifinals

Council Bluffs St. Albert over Algona Bishop Garrigan

North Linn over Newell-Fonda

Championship

North Linn over Council Bluffs St. Albert

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

