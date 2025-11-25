2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class 1A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
In a thrilling semifinal that featured two defending champions, West Lyon prevailed over Iowa City Regina, who ended Grundy Center’s 50-game win streak in the final four.
With all that being said, here are the Class 1A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class 1A Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. West Lyon (13-0)
Starting quarterback Easton DeJong returns after racking up 1,300 yards and a 16-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio. Evan Hildring will move on, but DeJong is a capable runner and another Hildring - Owen - is just a sophomore. Leading receivers River Kramer and Mason McCarthy will take on bigger roles, along with Jaxton DeJong.
2. Iowa City Regina (12-1)
The loss of Kyle Tracy will be huge, but the Regals are built for sustainable success. Savion Miller is set to return as RB1 and Tate Wallace will be back at both wide receiver and linebacker. Both Aiden Gaffey and Zachary Poe got time at quarterback this past fall and had success.
3. Pleasantville (9-2)
Braylon Bingham is a star on both sides of the ball, and the soon-to-be senior looks to build off a season in which he had nearly 2,500 yards of total offense and 23 TDs. Brayden Kennedy and JJ Phillips both return at wide receiver.
4. Grundy Center (11-1)
The win streak is gone, as is quarterback Judd Jirovsky, but the Spartans have Cooper Keller and Hayden Geerdes returning in the backfield along with Ethan Meester and Aiden Hook at the skill positions.
5. Tri-Center (4-5)
Champions two years ago in Class A, the Trojans feature quarterback AJ Harder for another season. Harder surpassed 2,000 yards and will be joined by 1,000-yard rusher Adan Goldapp. Jayden Johnson and Rylan Ring will look to fill the void at receiver.
6. West Marshall (7-3)
Blayk Hart directed the Trojans to over 30 points per game, throwing for 1,345 yards this past year as a junior. He is a true dual-threat, surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground. A new No. 1 receiver will need to emerge from a large group of returnees.
7. Beckman Catholic (9-2)
Jude Kramer is the top offensive threat back after rushing for over 800 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mason Smith and a handful of others also logged carries.
8. South Hardin (10-2)
The loss of Peyton Welch hurts, but Kameron Adams is coming off a sophomore season in which he ran for 1,283 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Casey Williamson takes over at WR1 for Sam Benson.
9. South Central Calhoun (4-5)
It has been a few years since the Titans were Top 10 contenders, but with several key players back, that could change in 2026. Quarterback Cade Higgins returns along with Luke Patterson, Coltley Timmerman, Cooper Nattress and Hayden Stickrod.
10. Sigourney Keota (5-5)
Ike Molyneux looks to build off a 938-yard rushing season, as key backs Blake Baker, Landon Conrad and Ayden Galindo also return.