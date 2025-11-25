2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class 2A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
Kuemper Catholic completed a perfect run through Class 2A, claiming the state title and denying Van Meter a fifth championship.
With all that being said, here are the Class 2A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class 2A Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. OABCIG (6-4)
The Falcons should be ready for the spotlight in 2026, as Raif Jensen returns along with star prospect Jaxx DeJean. Jensen threw for nearly 1,300 yards this past season, adding 529 on the ground and nine touchdowns. DeJean continues to earn Div. I offers, as he had 36 receptions for 461 yards and six TDs, adding 207 and three on the ground.
2. Van Meter (10-3)
Led by standout running back Christian Williams, the Bulldogs reached the finals. Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards and 16 TDs as a sophomore. Lexon Blevins is a name to remember, as he showed his versatility this past yer.
3. Centerville (7-2)
If you have not yet, jump on the Mack Murdock express, as the junior-to-be is exceptional. Murdock threw for 2,250 yards and 27 touchdowns this past fall, as top running backs Makoa Kaleponi and Curtis Mathes return.
4. PCM (9-2)
The ground game is in good hands for the Mustangs, as Lewis Daye returns after rushing for nearly 1,100 yards as a sophomore. Easton Morris and Ryker Clark are other threats out of the backfield, as Danson Drake flashed big play potential in the passing game.
5. Kuemper Catholic (13-0)
The defending champs will need to replace Brock Badding, but Taylen Alford saw snaps this past year as a sophomore. He will have the luxury of handing off to Jarin Hoffman, who ran for almost 1,700 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Griffin Glynn is back after catching 56 passes for 1,013 yards and 11 scores, as is Ryan Lucas.
6. Mid-Prairie (9-2)
Brooks Weber had himself a year, as the junior threw 30 touchdowns and had nearly 3,000 yards. Ryan Henry is likely to get the first shot at replacing star RB Hudson Ehrenfelt, as key receivers Carson Humphrey and Nolan Jergens return.
7. Wilton (9-3)
The Beavers boast Gunner Edwards, Noah Gray and Bryer Putman all back. Edwards threw for 1,873 yards and 17 TDs, Gray ran for 918 and 10 scores, and Putman caught 36 passes for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns.
8. Okoboji (7-2)
Trey Vander Pol will be a year older after throwing for over 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns, as the Pioneers build around him and a slew of key skill players like Asa Jacobsen, Miles Wasson and Jerron Heller.
9. Western Christian (6-3)
The Wolf Pack need a replacement for Landon DeStigter, but have leading rusher Jesse Heynen set to return. Tayden Moret and Ryer Roetman will give the new quarterback strong targets to throw to.
10. Roland-Story (7-3)
Collin Willis helped turn the Norsemen into a passing attack, as the sophomore had 25 touchdowns and over 2,200 yards in the air. Top target Luke Thoreson returns along with Aiden Frey and Jake Knoll.