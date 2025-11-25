2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class 3A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
In a stunner, Nevada knocked off three of the Top 4 teams to win its first-ever Class 3A state football title, downing Bishop Heelan in the finals.
With all that being said, here are the Class 3A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class 3A Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. Clear Lake (10-1)
Revenge will be on the minds of the Lions, as they were the odds-on favorite but came up short this past fall. Clear Lake allowed just over five points per game and will have star quarterback Jaxson McIntire back along with Carson Riser at receiver.
2. Solon (11-1)
Eli Kampman moves on, but dual-threat Maddox Kelley returns after accounting for 26 touchdowns with 702 yards receiving and 371 yards rushing. Luis Buck, Cody Milliman, Hunter Sonntag and Kaden Hoeper will make it easier on the new quarterback.
3. Sioux Center (9-2)
Led by Ezra Hibma, the Warriors will be tough in 2026. Hibma threw for almost 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding nearly 500 more on the ground and seven scores. Braedon Perez-Hietbrink is his favorite target and set to return.
4. Wahlert Catholic (9-3)
In his first season as the starter, JP Elbert had over 2,200 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns. He will be a year stronger in 2026 and joined by William Freund and a handful of others who helped the Golden Eagles with another strong postseason run.
5. Algona (4-5)
The Bulldogs closed 2025 by knocking off eventual state runner-up Bishop Heelan, as Nathan Manske will be a senior next year. He threw for 1,502 yards and ran for 745. Micah Kitzinger is the leading receiver set to return.
6. Carroll (6-4)
Not only do the Tigers have quarterback Camden King returning, star running back Adam Malik will be back. Malik rushed for 1,514 yards and 18 touchdowns, as King had 789 passing and 442 rushing with 12 touchdowns.
7. Bishop Heelan (10-3)
Plenty will need to be replaced, but the Crusaders have proven they rebuild with ease in Sioux City. Elijah Mielke steps in as QB1 after seeing snaps while he will have top receivers Grant Whitcomb, Prince Weagbah and Jonathon Hope to work with.
8. Des Moines Christian (6-4)
Davis Tokheim rushed for over 800 yards and 10 TDs and will be joined by key returnees Henry Gorter, Tate Olsen, Malachi Osborne and Ajay Bakke.
9. Winterset (7-4)
Carson Cook had a big junior season, throwing for over 1,200 yards. However, his leading receivers and rushers have all moved on, leaving some big shoes to fill.
10. Williamsburg (5-4)
The Raiders had an up-and-down season, but with the likes of Rogan Ackerman, Cash Brown, Dallin Sullivan, Kale Bailey and Albert Bamrick back in 2026, hope is there for a big year.