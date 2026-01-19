Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
Midway through January and there is a solid No. 1 team in Iowa boys high school basketball in Cedar Falls.
The Tigers have won all 11 games they have played by an average of 26 points per game. Cedar Falls, led by University of Northern Iowa commit Will Gerdes and senior classmate Jaydon Kimbrough, are averaging 71 per contest and allowing just under 45.
A showdown with Ames awaits this coming week for the Tigers.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: Not only can the Tigers score, they are holding opponents to under 45 points per game.
2. Waukee Northwest (4A, 10-1)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: Since the loss to Cedar Falls, the Wolves have reeled off three straight, including a 20-point victory over Dowling Catholic.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 8-1)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: An out-of-state loss zapped some momentum from the Tornadoes.
4. Clear Lake (3A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: The Lions had their planned game scrapped due to inclement weather.
5. Ballard (3A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: On the year, the Bombers are winning by an average of 28 points per game.
6. Dowling Catholic (4A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: The Maroons bounced back from a loss to Waukee Northwest to topple Urbandale by seven.
7. Unity Christian (2A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Knights have lost just once to an out-of-state team, earning three straight wins since, including a 16-point win over Boyden-Hull.
8. Waukee (4A, 10-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Six wins in a row for the Warriors, who got by Johnston recently.
9. ADM (3A, 10-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Tigers have held each of their last five opponents to under 46 points.
10. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 9-3)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: Wins over Mason City and Marshalltown got the Roughriders back on track.
11. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 9-1)
Previous Rank: No. 11
12. Dubuque Senior (4A, 9-1)
Previous Rank: No. 12
13. Ames (4A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
14. Pella (3A, 10-2)
Previous Rank: No. 15
15. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 10-2)
Previous Rank: No. 16
16. Norwalk (4A, 8-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
17. St. Edmond (1A, 10-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
18. Solon (3A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 20
19. Keokuk (3A, 9-2)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Oskaloosa (3A, 8-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
21. Tri-Center (2A, 12-0)
Previous Rank: No. 24
22. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 8-4)
Previous Rank: No. 13
23. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 19
24. Treynor (2A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Bettendorf (4A, 10-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 22 Urbandale; No. 25 Knoxville.