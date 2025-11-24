2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class 4A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
Cedar Rapids Xavier went unbeaten, winning the Class 4A title over Pella, as the Dutch were runners-up for a second consecutive season.
With all that being said, here are the Class 4A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class 4A Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-0 overall)
The Saints were perfect in 2025, and with quarterback Cash Parks back, they have the chance to do it all again. Parks led an offense that averaged 40 points per game, completing 73 percent of his passes for 2,220 yards and 28 TDs. Dustin Cook and Dawson Doyle will need to replace Carter Hoffmann, as Cook and Ty Weiss are the leading returning receivers.
2. Lewis Central (5-5)
It was a tough season for the Titans, but they battled through and now have plenty of key players back with experience. Braydan Doss ran for over 1,500 yards as a sophomore while Camden Dahlheim completed 58 percent of his passes.
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2)
The Warriors had no trouble adjusting from 3A to 4A, making another deep playoff run. Leading rusher Beckett Verros returns having rushed for 1,450 yards and 16 TDs, as a handful of others will also be back including Eli Boggs and Ryan Husen.
4. Newton (10-2)
After reaching the semifinals, the Cardinals will look to do it all again without star quarterback Caden Klein. Isaiah Hansen, who has made visits to Iowa City, returns after rushing fo r1,337 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.
5. Western Dubuque (7-3)
The offense will be in the capable hands of Drew Bergfeld, as he rushed for 1,256 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging eight per carry. Kyan Vaassen, Nolan Urbain and several others will be back to shoulder the offensive load once more.
6. ADM (9-2)
Daniel Storck is the expected replacement for Hudson Shull, as he saw snaps as a freshman. Alex Jensen is the leading returning rusher while Reid Kluesner and Ben Plaisance are the top receivers back.
7. Fort Dodge (8-2)
The Dodgers will need to replace Dreshaun Ross, but quarterback Tru McBride and top running back Will McElroy return. McBride had over 1,200 yards passing and McElroy ran for 873. McBride also had nine rushing touchdowns.
8. North Polk (8-3)
Carson Reinhart became RB1, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns. Someone will need to replace James Armstrong, as that will likely be Chase Bough. Top receivers will be Brady Cathcart, Mason Ackerman and Davis Caves.
9. Pella (11-2)
Like so many other powerhouse programs, the Dutch tend to rebuild instead of falling by the wayside each year despite losing several key players. Riker Branderhorst will be the RB1 after rushing for almost 200 yards, as Logan VanDenBroek also returns.
10. Davenport North (6-3)
Neil Brown had a big junior campaign, throwing for just under 1,900 yards and 21 TDs. He is also the leading returning rusher.