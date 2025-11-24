2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class 5A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
Dowling Catholic will be the defending champs, as the Maroons claimed their first Class 5A title and 11th overall with a win vs. Iowa City Liberty in the finals.
With all that being said, here are the Class 5A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class 5A Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. Waukee Northwest (10-2 overall)
The Wolves reached the semifinals and return quarterback Mack Heitland, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and completed 80 percent of his passes with 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Paulo Tobongye takes over as the lead back while star receiver Jordon Green returns off a 1,189-yard, 14-TD campaign.
2. Johnston (8-3)
Trevin Helming had an excellent first season as the starter, throwing for almost 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lead back Emri Jones and No. 3 rusher Dante Davis return while Henry Levenger and Kanaan Reinders are set as the top receivers with Bryce Beachem.
3. Dowling Catholic (12-1)
The Maroons must replace several key pieces, but that is just what Dowling Catholic does: replace and rebuild. Ethan La Cava saw snaps at quarterback while Grayson Pennington and Henry Smid each for almost 600 yards. Beau Williams looks like the next breakout star at wide receiver.
4. Iowa City West (8-3)
Reece Wheeler had over 2,200 yards in the air and 22 touchdowns, completing 61 percent of his passes. Mikey Moody will look to step in for Campbell Janis while new receivers will need to be found for Wheeler to thrive.
5. Ankeny Centennial (5-5)
Brekken Miller will have a year under his belt as the starting quarterback, having thrown for 1,195 yards and 16 TDs this past fall. Devan Goode showed he has RB1 prospects, averaging seven yards per carry. Cade Newman and Luke Mitchell will be the top returning receivers.
6. Southeast Polk (6-5)
Will it be a one-year hiatus from a deep postseason run for the Rams, or are things changing in 5A? Boston Bailey, Stanley Cooper and others will look to get the four-time champs back at the top. Bailey completed 63 percent of his passes as a sophomore while Cooper ran for 1,311 yards and scored 17 TDs as a junior.
7. West Des Moines Valley (9-3)
Much like rival Dowling Catholic, the Tigers reload like nobody else in the state. Drake DeGroote will pass QB1 duties off, as both Holden Cathcart and Fitz Carpenter took snaps this past season. Star running back Blake Dorenkamp returns after rushing for 997 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-3)
The Mustangs boast quarterback Chase Engel back for his senior season, as he threw for over 1,700 yards with 17 TDs this past fall. Osborn Grimm ran for almost 900 yards to lead the team while leading receivers Chase Heitland, Gabe Wright and Wyatt Valenta were all underclassmen.
9. Cedar Falls (7-3)
Baylor Petrie is the likely replacement at QB, as he completed 6 of 10 this past year. He will have Jeremiah Tamayo-Lopez, Carsen Gary and a handful of others saw key varsity snaps.
10. Iowa City Liberty (11-2)
Thrown into action, Emerson Berner looked ready in the state finals, completing 19 of 29 for 236 with three TDs on the year. He will have No. 1 receiver Pryor Reiners to help bring him along with Brody Beaver, who ran for 648 yards.