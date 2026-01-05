High School

Cedar Falls Takes Over As No. 1 In Official Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings

Ballard, Unity Christian, St. Edmond other top teams from IHSAA

Dana Becker

SBLive

A new No. 1 has emerged in the official Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings for the 2025-26 season in Class 4A.

Following a win over Waukee Northwest this past weekend at a crossover event in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls has climbed ahead of the Wolves to the top spot in 4A. Waukee Northwest dropped just one position to No. 2 followed by Dowling Catholic, Muscatine and Ames to complete the Top 5.

Ballard is the No. 1 team in 3A, Unity Christian holds that spot in 2A and St. Edmond in 1A this week.

These rankings are a primary tool to determine upcoming postseason assignments in Iowa boys high school basketball while maintaining school and geographic considerations. The rankings will be released weekly, with the final two sets coming out after the release of substate brackets. They will also factor in to the state tournament seedings.

A committee including former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff members put the rankings together.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings

(Week 2, January 5, 2026)

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Falls
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Muscatine
  5. Ames
  6. Waukee
  7. Dubuque Senior
  8. Des Moines Roosevelt
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Class 3A

  1. Ballard
  2. Clear Lake
  3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  4. Storm Lake
  5. Pella
  6. ADM
  7. Solon
  8. Nevada
  9. Knoxville
  10. Wahlert Catholic

Class 2A

  1. Unity Christian
  2. Treynor
  3. Iowa City Regina Catholic
  4. Western Christian
  5. Kuemper Catholic
  6. Tri-Center
  7. Denver
  8. Cherokee
  9. Union Community
  10. Cascade

Class 1A

  1. St. Edmond
  2. Wapsie Valley
  3. MMCRU
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Boyden-Hull
  6. Marquette Catholic
  7. Bishop Garrigan
  8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  9. Bellevue
  10. Lynnville-Sully

