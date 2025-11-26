2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class Eight-Player Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
For the second time in three seasons, Bishop Garrigan came out on top, rallying to deny Woodbine in the finals.
With all that being said, here are the Class Eight-Player rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
2026 Class Eight-Player Way-Too-Early Iowa High School Football Rankings
1. Woodbine (11-1)
After the loss in the finals in heartbreaking fashion, the Tigers will be on the hunt for revenge. Cal Pryor is the likely choice to replace Brody Pryor at QB, as he will have Micah Moores and Landon Blum to work with.
2. Audubon (11-1)
The Wheelers reached the semifinals behind sophomore Aiden Kjergaard and classmates Mason Kasperbauer and Paxton Beane. They should be primed for another extended postseason run in 2026.
3. Edgewood-Colesburg (11-1)
Quarterback Jax Steger passed for over 1,800 yards and ran for another 1,245, scoring 50 combined touchdowns as a sophomore. Jaden Miller is the most experienced player back alongside him.
4. Bishop Garrigan (13-0)
It is going to be difficult to replace a senior class that helped the Golden Bears win two titles in three seasons, but legendary head coach Marty Wadle has developed a program in Algona. Jerad Graves is the likely QB replacement as CJ McGregor, Carter Cink and Michael Joyce all return.
5. Iowa Valley (10-1)
Nolan Kriegel led an offense that averaged over 60 points per game this past fall. He ran for almost 2,000 yards and scored 43 TDs on the ground, as Layne Peska, Chance Hoyt and Dane Smith will all be returning.
6. Clarksville (7-3)
Nathan Moon has been incredible the past two seasons, and the star returns for his senior season in 2026. Boden Miller and leading receiver Harley Barnett are also back.
7. Bedford (8-2)
Quentin Dalton found a nice rhythm at QB, throwing for 665 yards and 12 touchdowns on 34 of 51 passing as a junior. He also ran for over 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
The Rebels will need to fill several holes, but having running back Treyvon Herron returning makes them another contender for a long postseason run.
9. North Union (5-4)
In year No. 1 in eight-player, the Warriors were a playoff team, as Greyson Colegrove had 23 combined touchdowns and will be back alongside Cooper Hoye and Carson Crouch.
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-4)
Another young team in 2025, the Crusaders should be primed for big things in the next season with Tucker Lewis back as a sophomore and Caden Oswald as a senior.