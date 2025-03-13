2A championship will pit Western Christian vs. West Lyon
Western Christian will get its shot at repeating in Class 2A after a 53-46 victory over Grand View Christian at the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Standing in the way of Western Christian will be West Lyon, who knocked off Unity Christian, 69-55. The two collide on Friday at 5 p.m. from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The bout features the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds and will be the third of four championships to be played on the fifth and final day.
Kaden VanRegenmorter scored 18 points with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Western Christian, who outscored the Thunder in the second and third quarters, 29-18.
Landon De Stigter added 16 points and Karsten Moret chipped in 12. Lane Maassen had four rebounds and three steals.
For Grand View Christian, Brayden Hoben scored 20 with nine rebounds while Emiliano Barrantes finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven blocked shots and four assists.
West Lyon uses big fourth to advance
After taking the lead and seeing it fall by the wayside, West Lyon came alive again in the fourth quarter.
Behind a 22-point effort in the final eight minutes, West Lyon advanced to the 2A final with a 69-55 victory over Unity Christian.
Jordan Meyer had 15 points, Carson Hoogeveen added 13 and both Easton Jacobson and Jared Ciesielski scored 11. They also benefited from a plus-eight advantage at the free throw line.
For Unity Christian, Dylan Bosma had 20 points with Braden Bosma adding 13.