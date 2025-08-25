ADM Grad Tabbed Big 12 Specials Teams Player of the Week
Aiden Flora has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Flora, an all-stater at Adel-ADM High School, handled punt return and kick return duties during Iowa State’s win this past Saturday in Dublin, Ireland over Kansas State. He averated 28 yards per kickoff return.
Along with that, Flora was a gunner on the punt unit, recovering a fumble by the Wildcats.
Aiden Flora Produced with Iowa State as Walk-On Freshman
Flora, a redshirt freshman running back, played in six games last year as a walk-on. He tallied 53 yards rushing with a touchdown, adding one reception. His score came against Arkansas State, as he also had 18 yards in the Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Miami.
At ADM, Flora racked up over 1,100 yards passing and almost 2,000 yards rushing with 40 touchdowns. He picked Iowa State over offers from Air Force and Army.
The Cyclones are right back in action on Saturday when they host South Dakota in Ames from Jack Trice Stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m.