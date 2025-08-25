High School

ADM Grad Tabbed Big 12 Specials Teams Player of the Week

Aiden Flora honored following Iowa State’s win in Ireland

Dana Becker

ADM quarterback Aiden Flora (2) celebrates with team mates after a touchdown against Harlan Community during the second quarter in the class 3A state football semi-final at the UNI Dome Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
ADM quarterback Aiden Flora (2) celebrates with team mates after a touchdown against Harlan Community during the second quarter in the class 3A state football semi-final at the UNI Dome Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aiden Flora has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Flora, an all-stater at Adel-ADM High School, handled punt return and kick return duties during Iowa State’s win this past Saturday in Dublin, Ireland over Kansas State. He averated 28 yards per kickoff return.

Along with that, Flora was a gunner on the punt unit, recovering a fumble by the Wildcats. 

Aiden Flora Produced with Iowa State as Walk-On Freshman

Flora, a redshirt freshman running back, played in six games last year as a walk-on. He tallied 53 yards rushing with a touchdown, adding one reception. His score came against Arkansas State, as he also had 18 yards in the Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Miami.

At ADM, Flora racked up over 1,100 yards passing and almost 2,000 yards rushing with 40 touchdowns. He picked Iowa State over offers from Air Force and Army.

The Cyclones are right back in action on Saturday when they host South Dakota in Ames from Jack Trice Stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Dana Becker
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

