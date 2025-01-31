All five No. 1 teams remain same in latest girls basketball rankings
All five No. 1 ranked teams remained in that spot in the latest girls basketball polls from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Johnston (Class 5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) will enter February as No. 1s.
Newcomers to the polls include Burlington (4A), ACGC (3A), Sigourney (1A), Lenox (1A) and Riverside (1A).
Here are the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Iowa City Liberty; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Iowa City West; 12. Waukee; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: none.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Norwalk; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Carlisle; 11. Carroll; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Pella; 14. ADM; 15. Burlington.
Dropped out: Keokuk (13).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Williamsburg; 5. Forest City; 6. Cherokee; 7. Roland-Story; 8. Algona; 9. PCM; 10. Des Moines Christian; 11. Spirit Lake; 12. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 13. Harlan; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. West Marshall.
Dropped out: none.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Iowa City Regina; 3. Hinton; 4. Rock Valley; 5. North Mahaska; 6. Central Lyon; 7. MVAOCOU; 8. Maquoketa Valley; 9. Denver; 10. West Lyon; 11. Treynor; 12. Shenandoah; 13. Pocahontas Area; 14. ACGC; 15. Westwood.
Dropped out: Cascade (13).
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Montezuma; 7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 8. Springville; 9. Mount Ayr; 10. East Buchanan; 11. Lynnville-Sully; 12. Sigourney; 13. Saint Ansgar; 14. Lenox; 15. Riverside.
Dropped out: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12); Martensdale-St. Marys (13); Mason City Newman (14).