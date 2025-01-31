High School

All five No. 1 teams remain same in latest girls basketball rankings

No change atop the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union polls

Dana Becker

Johnston’s Paige Andernacht (32) reaches for a loose ball against Davenport North during a girls basketball game on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Johnston Winter Tipoff at Johnston High School in Johnston. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register / Bryon Houlgrave/Special to the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All five No. 1 ranked teams remained in that spot in the latest girls basketball polls from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Johnston (Class 5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) will enter February as No. 1s. 

Newcomers to the polls include Burlington (4A), ACGC (3A), Sigourney (1A), Lenox (1A) and Riverside (1A).

Here are the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings:

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class 5A

1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Iowa City Liberty; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Iowa City West; 12. Waukee; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.

Dropped out: none.

Class 4A

1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Norwalk; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Carlisle; 11. Carroll; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Pella; 14. ADM; 15. Burlington.

Dropped out: Keokuk (13).

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Williamsburg; 5. Forest City; 6. Cherokee; 7. Roland-Story; 8. Algona; 9. PCM; 10. Des Moines Christian; 11. Spirit Lake; 12. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 13. Harlan; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. West Marshall.

Dropped out: none.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Iowa City Regina; 3. Hinton; 4. Rock Valley; 5. North Mahaska; 6. Central Lyon; 7. MVAOCOU; 8. Maquoketa Valley; 9. Denver; 10. West Lyon; 11. Treynor; 12. Shenandoah; 13. Pocahontas Area; 14. ACGC; 15. Westwood.

Dropped out: Cascade (13).

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Montezuma; 7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 8. Springville; 9. Mount Ayr; 10. East Buchanan; 11. Lynnville-Sully; 12. Sigourney; 13. Saint Ansgar; 14. Lenox; 15. Riverside.

Dropped out: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12); Martensdale-St. Marys (13); Mason City Newman (14).

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

