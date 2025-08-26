All the Class 3A Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in 3A in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Clear Lake vs. Forest City
As if all the talent returning for Clear Lake wasn’t enough, the Lions got one of the fastest players in the state over the offseason in Kolby Hodnefield. He joins an offense that is led by quarterback Jaxson McIntire and features Sam Dodge among others. How the Lions take advantage of Hodnefield will be interesting to see.
Spirit Lake vs. Algona
A new Manske will lead the Bulldogs this fall, as Nathan Manske takes over for current Iowa State quarterback Alex Manske. The younger Manske got some key playing time last year after Alex Manske suffered an injury. Algona picked up a thrilling 42-40 victory over Spirit Lake last August in Week 1.
Solon vs. Davenport Assumption
These two programs have experienced much success over the past decade. But in terms of the rivalry, it has been dominated by Solon, as they won 33-7 last year, and have won seven of eight since 2014. The Spartans jumped out to a 30-0 lead at the half and never looked back last season.
Rest of the Class 3A Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Underwood vs. Harlan
- Atlantic vs. Glenwood
- Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Central Decatur vs. Saydel
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
- Creston vs. Clarinda
- Unity Christian vs. Sioux Center
- Gilbert vs. Carroll
- Boone vs. Greene County
- Humboldt vs. Spencer
- Monticello vs. Mount Vernon
- Ogden vs. Perry
- Webster City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
- Center Point-Urbana vs. Alburnett
- Maquoketa vs. Anamosa
- Benton vs. Fairfield
- Burlington vs. Fort Madison
- Central DeWitt vs. Clinton
- Charles City vs. Oelwein
- Des Moines Christian vs. Van Meter
- Grinnell vs. Nevada
- Independence vs. North Fayette Valley
- Keokuk vs. Williamsburg
- Mid-Prairie vs. Washington
- Mount Pleasant vs. Mediapolis
- Centerville vs. Knoxville
- West Delaware vs. Marion
- Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Wahlert
- Winterset vs. ADM