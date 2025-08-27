All the Class A Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in A in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Hudson vs. North Linn
Consistency has been the name of the game for North Linn, as they have four consecutive winning seasons. The Lynx will lean on returning players Will Sommerfelt, Landon Mertens and Tate Woods among others as they look to keep that going. Hudson is coming off back-to-back 5-4 campaigns as leading receiver Anderson Yoder returns.
Columbus vs. BGM
BGM and talented quarterback Beau Burns begin action in 11-player after finding success in the eight-player ranks. Burns had almost 2,400 yards passing, nearly 1,500 yards rushing and 59 combined touchdowns. Columbus also returns its starting QB in Trevor Phillips along with receiver Tyson Kaalberg, but must replace leading rusher Riley Kaalberg.
Mount Ayr vs. Shenandoah
Two top quarterbacks meet in this one, as Mount Ayr is paced by Jackson Ruggles and Shenandoah features Joey O’Rourke. Ruggles threw for 975 yards with 10 touchdowns, adding another 541 yards and 11 scores on the ground. O’Rourke, meanwhile, completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,516 yards and 15 TDs, rushing for seven more scores as a sophomore.
Rest of the Class A Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Mason City Newman vs. Central Springs (Thursday)
- ACGC vs. Panorama (Thursday)
- AGWSR vs. Nashua-Plainfield
- AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia
- Alta-Aurelia vs. Westwood
- Central Decatur vs. Saydel
- Central Lee vs. Van Buren County
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. Belmond-Klemme
- Clarke vs. Colfax-Mingo
- Davis County vs. Pekin
- North Cedar vs. Clayton Ridge
- East Marshall vs. BCLUW
- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Okoboji
- Woodward-Granger vs. Madrid
- Highland vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
- IKM-Manning vs. East Sac County
- Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove
- Le Mars Gehlen vs. Hinton
- Lisbon vs. East Buchanan
- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wapello
- Lynnville-Sully vs. Pleasantville
- South Hamilton vs. Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU vs. Akron-Westfield
- New London vs. Cardinal
- Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley
- North Mahaska vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Postville vs. Midland
- Riverside vs. Treynor
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Sioux Central vs. Pocahontas Area
- South Central Calhoun vs. Earlham
- South O’Brien vs. West Monona
- Southwest Valley vs. Red Oak
- Starmont vs. Maquoketa Valley
- Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. South Winneshiek
- Tri-Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Wapsie Valley vs. Denver
- West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Danville
- West Fork vs. North Butler
- West Hancock vs. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- West Sioux vs. Sheldon