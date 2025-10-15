High School

Andrew Johannsen Claims Iowa State Golf Championship

Johnston senior wins it with a par putt on the final hole

Dana Becker

Johnston’s Andrew Johannsen looks at the ball after a tee onto the 10th hole in the class 4A IHSAA state golf championship final round at Briawood Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Johnston’s Andrew Johannsen looks at the ball after a tee onto the 10th hole in the class 4A IHSAA state golf championship final round at Briawood Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Ankeny, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Johannsen of Johnston High School calmly stepped to the ball and rolled in a par putt on the 18th and final hole to win the Class 4A Iowa boys high school state golf championship on Tuesday.

In difficult conditions, Johannsen fired a 1-under on the day and finished at 2-under for the two-day, 36-hole event. He was one shot ahead of North Scott’s Jaxon Adkisson and Jonathan Ward from Waukee.

Adkisson is a junior and Ward a sophomore.

Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls and Dewell Anderson from Dowling Catholic tied for fourth, as Dowling Catholic won the team title by 10 strokes over Johnston.

Andrew Johannsen With Four Eagles During State Event

Johanssen, who is committed to the University of Iowa, had an eagle on the par-4, No. 10, followed by a birdie on the 11th. He added another birdie on the 17th after a bogey on No. 16.

For the event, Johanssen had four eagles and 10 birdies, shooting 4-under on the par-4 hole and 2-under on the par-5s. He was 7-under on the back nine holes.

The remaining boys golf classifications will compete in the spring, along with all of the girls classifications.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa