Andrew Johannsen Claims Iowa State Golf Championship
Andrew Johannsen of Johnston High School calmly stepped to the ball and rolled in a par putt on the 18th and final hole to win the Class 4A Iowa boys high school state golf championship on Tuesday.
In difficult conditions, Johannsen fired a 1-under on the day and finished at 2-under for the two-day, 36-hole event. He was one shot ahead of North Scott’s Jaxon Adkisson and Jonathan Ward from Waukee.
Adkisson is a junior and Ward a sophomore.
Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls and Dewell Anderson from Dowling Catholic tied for fourth, as Dowling Catholic won the team title by 10 strokes over Johnston.
Andrew Johannsen With Four Eagles During State Event
Johanssen, who is committed to the University of Iowa, had an eagle on the par-4, No. 10, followed by a birdie on the 11th. He added another birdie on the 17th after a bogey on No. 16.
For the event, Johanssen had four eagles and 10 birdies, shooting 4-under on the par-4 hole and 2-under on the par-5s. He was 7-under on the back nine holes.
The remaining boys golf classifications will compete in the spring, along with all of the girls classifications.