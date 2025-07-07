Ankeny Centennial star to sweep 5A softball Triple Crown
Current Ankeny Centennial High School star Jordyn Kennedy already has her name sitting atop several records. But she could add an interesting one here when the 2025 Iowa high school softball season wraps up.
Kennedy, who has committed to play softball at the University of Minnesota in 2026, is leading Class 5A in both home runs and RBI while sitting second in batting average.
As of July 7, Kennedy has hit 19 home runs with 53 RBI, placing her two homers ahead of West Des Moines Valley’s Mackenzie Mohler and three RBI better than Leah Conlon of Sioux City East.
Conlon, though, is keeping Kennedy from the top of the batting average list, as she has an average of .564 to Kennedy’s .535. That is a lot of ground to make up before putting a wrap on the regular season.
Kennedy has been walked 28 times and struck out just seven in 37 games played, scoring 45 runs to go along with an on-base percentage of .636, a slugging percentage of 1.188 and an OPS of 1.824.
Earlier this year, Kennedy broke Kendyl Lindaman’s mark for career home runs at Ankeny Centennial with 36. Lindaman hit 71 combined homers between stints at Ankeny and Centennial, as the schools split during her career.
The Jaguars have two regular season games remaining before opening postseason play at home later this week.