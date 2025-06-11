Jordyn Kennedy places name atop Ankeny Centennnial HR list

High School

Jordyn Kennedy of Ankeny Centennial broke the career home run record for the school earlier this year.
Jordyn Kennedy has already decided her college future, following fellow former Ankeny Centennial High School standout Kendyl Lindman north to Minnesota.

Earlier this week, Kennedy broke the career home run record at Centennial that was previously held by Lindaman, who played for both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial as a prep.

Kennedy hit her eighth home run of the season in the first game of a doubleheader sweep for the third-ranked (Class 5A) Jaguars over Dowling Catholic. She now has 36 career home runs, one more than Lindaman hit.

Lindaman, who finished her college career at Florida, hit 71 combined home runs between both schools.

On the year, Kennedy is hitting .579 with eight homers, three doubles and a triple, driving in 20 runs while scoring 17 times. She has been walked 11 times through 14 games. As a sophomore and freshman, she hit 12 homers each year while hitting four as an eighth-grader.

Kennedy is a three-time all-state selection and helped the Jaguars win a state championship in 2023. She has played both first base and third base during her prep career.

Ankeny Centennial squares off with No. 4 West Des Moines Valley on Thursday night in a twinbill.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa.

