Another school joins Little Hawkeye Conference for sports
The Little Hawkeye Conference officially added another high school on Monday, as Des Moines Christian will join starting with the 2026-27 school year.
The conference continues to alter its roster of schools, as Ames announced they would join beginning in 2026-27 as well. Urbandale turned down an invitation.
Current schools in the Little Hawkeye Conference include Dallas Center-Grimes, Indianola, Newton, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, Pella and Pella Christian. The league has extended invites to schools such as Ames, Des Moines Christian, Urbandale, Nevada, PCM, Knoxville and Van Meter as they continue to grow.
“A key factor in this decision was the clear vision the Little Hawkeye Conference has for the future - a vision that includes schools of different sizes working together under a divisional model,” Des Moines Christian head of student activities Jon Muller said (thanks to KCCI for the quotes). “We are deeply grateful for the invitation and excited for the opportunities this move provides our student-athletes to compete and grow in a strong, values-driven environment.”
Football is the lone Iowa high school sport that does not use conferences, as they are based on two-year rotating districts.