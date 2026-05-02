Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Announces College Decision

One of the top Iowa high school football players in the state is heading to the NCAA Division I FBS level.

Newton High School senior-to-be Nick Milburn announced on social media that he is committing the Northern Illinois University.

“Committed!!!” Milburn posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Newton Standout Led All Of Iowa High School Football In Tackles Last Season

Last year, Milburn led the Cardinal defense with 120 tackles, including 111 solo stops. He also had 18 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks, helping Newton reach the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Class 4A semifinals.

His tackle total placed him first in all of Iowa high school football.

Milburn is the second member of the Newton football Class of 2027 to commit, joining running back Isaiah Hansen. Hansen previously announced he will attend Iowa State University , as outgoing quarterback Caden Klein is headed to the University of Northern Iowa .

That marked the second consecutive season that Milburn surpassed 100 total tackles, as he racked up 102 during his sophomore campaign. He had 95 solo stops that season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

Earlier this spring, Milburn made a visit to Michigan State University just days after picking up an offer from Northern Illinois following a visit. He also made a visit to Iowa State University and was at South Dakota State’s junior day.

Nick Milburn Is A Multi-Sport Standout For Newton

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound multi-sport athlete, Milburn also wrestles for Newton and is part of the track and field team for the Cardinals. He qualified for the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships this past winter at 215 pounds, and was also a qualifier during his sophomore season.

On the track, Milburn runs the 100, posting a season-best time of 11.82 while also throwing the shot put, where he has a best of 57-1.

Future Northern Illinois Player Earned All-State Honors From High School On SI

Milburn was named to the High School on SI all-state football Class 3A defense first team this past fall.

Northern Illinois went 3-9 last season, including a three-point loss to San Diego State while also playing Power 4 conference schools Maryland and Mississippi State.

The Huskies are set to begin their first season competing in the Mountain West Conference after several years in the Mid-American Conference. Rob Harley was named the interim head coach earlier this year after Thomas Hammock left the position to become the running backs coach and a senior offensive assistant with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.