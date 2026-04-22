Assignments Determined For Iowa High School State Track And Field Qualifying Meets

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for the upcoming state-qualifying meets.

The state qualifying meets will be held for all four classifications on Thursday, May 14.

The 2026 Iowa High School Track and Field State Championships will take place May 21-23 from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. The meet is co-ed, meaning both boys and girls will be in action.

Qualifiers from the sites will advance, with no more than 24 qualifiers for any event.

Qualifiers Differ In Each Class For Iowa High School State Track

In Class 4A, the first and second place finishers in each event from each qualifying site, along with the next 12 best performances from those sites, will advance to the state meet. In Class 3A and Class 2A, the first and second place finishers advance, in addition to the next eight-best performances.

For Class 1A, winners of each event at each site qualify, with the remaining 14 open slots being filled by the next best.

Here are the assignments for each site in each class for the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

Iowa High School State Track And Field Qualifying Site Assignments

Class 4A

At Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Ankeny, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, West Des Moines Valley

At Dubuque Senior

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo East, Waterloo West

At Indianola

Ames, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Urbandale

At Iowa City High

Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Johnston, Mason City, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids Prairie

At North Scott

Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley

At Waukee Northwest

Ankeny Centennial, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines North, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Waukee, Waukee Northwest

Class 3A

At Central DeWitt

Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Marion, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Western Dubuque, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier

At Clear Lake

Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Humboldt, Independence, Nevada, Webster City

At Glenwood

ADM, Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Des Moines Christian, Glenwood, Harlan Community

At MOC-Floyd Valley

Algona, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, LeMars MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spencer, Storm Lake

At Mount Pleasant

Burlington, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington

At Mount Vernon

Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana, Mount Vernon, South Tama County, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Liberty, Williamsburg

At North Polk

Ballard, Boone, Des Moines Hoover, Gilbert, North Polk, Perry, Saydel, Winterset

At Pella

Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Clarke, Grinnell, Knoxville, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella

Class 2A

At Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Grand View Christian, Interstate 35, PCM, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Iowa City Regina Catholic

At Hudson

Alburnett, Anamosa, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cascade, Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Dike-New Hartford, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Hudson, Jesup, Monticello, Union Community

At North Fayette Valley

Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Crestwood, Denver, Forest City, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Osage, Postville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Waukon

At Roland-Story

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Eagle Grove, Greene County, Grundy Center, Iowa Falls-Alden, Ogden, Roland-Story, South Hamilton, South Hardin, Van Meter, West Marshall, Woodward-Granger

At Sioux Central

Atla-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, KP-WC-RV, Manson Northwest Webster, OABCIG, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley, Western Christian

At Spirit Lake

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon, Cherokee Washington, Emmetsburg, Estherville Lincoln Central, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Okoboji, Sheldon, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian, West Sioux, West Lyon

At Tipton

Camanche, Central Lee, Columbus, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, Northeast, Tipton, West Branch, West Burlington/Notre Dame, Wilton

At Treynor

Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, West Central Valley

Class 1A

At Audubon

ACGC, Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, Paton-Churdan, Storm Lake St. Mary’s, West Bend-Mallard

At Belle Plaine

BCLUW, Belle Plaine, BGM, Cedar Ridge Christian, Dunkerton, English Valleys, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, GMG, HLV/TC, Iowa Valley, Lynnville-Sully, Meskwaki Settlement, North Tama, Valley Lutheran

At Central Decatur

Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, Earlham, East Union, Lamoni, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Mount Ayr, Murray, Seymour, Southeast Warren, Wayne

At Colfax-Mingo

AGWSR, Ankeny Christian, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, East Marshall, Empigo Academy, Joshua Christian Academy, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, St. Edmond, Woodward Academy

At Edgewood-Colesburg

Central Elkader, Clarksville, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley, West Central

At Fremont-Mills

AHSTW, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Hamburg, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lenox, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Stanton, Woodbine

At Lawton-Bronson

Akron-Westfield, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park, Lawton-Bronson, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting

At Lisbon

Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Don Bosco, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Cedar, North Linn, Prince of Peace, Springville, Unity Christian

At Saint Ansgar

Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Clear Lake Classical, GTRA, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman Catholic, North Iowa, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

At Sigourney

Danville, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Keota, Lone Tree (girls only), New London, North Mahaska, Pekin, Sigourney, Twin Cedars, Van Buren County, WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mt. Union