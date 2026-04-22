Assignments Determined For Iowa High School State Track And Field Qualifying Meets
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for the upcoming state-qualifying meets.
The state qualifying meets will be held for all four classifications on Thursday, May 14.
The 2026 Iowa High School Track and Field State Championships will take place May 21-23 from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. The meet is co-ed, meaning both boys and girls will be in action.
Qualifiers from the sites will advance, with no more than 24 qualifiers for any event.
Qualifiers Differ In Each Class For Iowa High School State Track
In Class 4A, the first and second place finishers in each event from each qualifying site, along with the next 12 best performances from those sites, will advance to the state meet. In Class 3A and Class 2A, the first and second place finishers advance, in addition to the next eight-best performances.
For Class 1A, winners of each event at each site qualify, with the remaining 14 open slots being filled by the next best.
Here are the assignments for each site in each class for the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.
Iowa High School State Track And Field Qualifying Site Assignments
Class 4A
At Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- Ankeny, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, West Des Moines Valley
At Dubuque Senior
- Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo East, Waterloo West
At Indianola
- Ames, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Urbandale
At Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Johnston, Mason City, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids Prairie
At North Scott
- Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley
At Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines North, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Waukee, Waukee Northwest
Class 3A
At Central DeWitt
- Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Marion, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Western Dubuque, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier
At Clear Lake
- Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Humboldt, Independence, Nevada, Webster City
At Glenwood
- ADM, Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Des Moines Christian, Glenwood, Harlan Community
At MOC-Floyd Valley
- Algona, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, LeMars MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spencer, Storm Lake
At Mount Pleasant
- Burlington, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington
At Mount Vernon
- Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana, Mount Vernon, South Tama County, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Liberty, Williamsburg
At North Polk
- Ballard, Boone, Des Moines Hoover, Gilbert, North Polk, Perry, Saydel, Winterset
At Pella
- Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Clarke, Grinnell, Knoxville, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella
Class 2A
At Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Grand View Christian, Interstate 35, PCM, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Iowa City Regina Catholic
At Hudson
- Alburnett, Anamosa, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cascade, Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Dike-New Hartford, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Hudson, Jesup, Monticello, Union Community
At North Fayette Valley
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Crestwood, Denver, Forest City, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Osage, Postville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Waukon
At Roland-Story
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Eagle Grove, Greene County, Grundy Center, Iowa Falls-Alden, Ogden, Roland-Story, South Hamilton, South Hardin, Van Meter, West Marshall, Woodward-Granger
At Sioux Central
- Atla-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, KP-WC-RV, Manson Northwest Webster, OABCIG, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley, Western Christian
At Spirit Lake
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon, Cherokee Washington, Emmetsburg, Estherville Lincoln Central, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Okoboji, Sheldon, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian, West Sioux, West Lyon
At Tipton
- Camanche, Central Lee, Columbus, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, Northeast, Tipton, West Branch, West Burlington/Notre Dame, Wilton
At Treynor
- Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, West Central Valley
Class 1A
At Audubon
- ACGC, Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, Paton-Churdan, Storm Lake St. Mary’s, West Bend-Mallard
At Belle Plaine
- BCLUW, Belle Plaine, BGM, Cedar Ridge Christian, Dunkerton, English Valleys, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, GMG, HLV/TC, Iowa Valley, Lynnville-Sully, Meskwaki Settlement, North Tama, Valley Lutheran
At Central Decatur
- Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, Earlham, East Union, Lamoni, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Mount Ayr, Murray, Seymour, Southeast Warren, Wayne
At Colfax-Mingo
- AGWSR, Ankeny Christian, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, East Marshall, Empigo Academy, Joshua Christian Academy, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, St. Edmond, Woodward Academy
At Edgewood-Colesburg
- Central Elkader, Clarksville, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley, West Central
At Fremont-Mills
- AHSTW, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Hamburg, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lenox, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Stanton, Woodbine
At Lawton-Bronson
- Akron-Westfield, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park, Lawton-Bronson, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting
At Lisbon
- Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Don Bosco, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Cedar, North Linn, Prince of Peace, Springville, Unity Christian
At Saint Ansgar
- Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Clear Lake Classical, GTRA, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman Catholic, North Iowa, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock
At Sigourney
- Danville, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Keota, Lone Tree (girls only), New London, North Mahaska, Pekin, Sigourney, Twin Cedars, Van Buren County, WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mt. Union
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker