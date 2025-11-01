Audi Crooks Providing Relief For Loss of SNAP Benefits
A former Iowa high school basketball standout is using her name and backing to help those in her hometown.
Current Iowa State women’s basketball star and former Bishop Garrigan High School all-stater Audi Crooks is taking advantage of her Audi Crooks Foundation to provide care packages for those in Kossuth County.
Crooks made the decision to launch Knock n Dash as a way to provide care packages with no questions asked for those in towns in Kossuth County - which includes Algona - after the federal government shutdown led to the loss of SNAP benefits.
Former Iowa High School Standout Stepping in To Give Back
Those benefits, also known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, are provided to help low-income households buy food. The federal program is administered by states, providing monthly electronic benefits loaded on an EBT card that can be used at authorized retailers for groceries.
The food items that can be purchased include fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy.
According to reports, SNAP benefits are not expected to return in November. However, federal judges have ordered the administration to use emergency funds to provide at least partial benefits.
For those needing assistance from Knock n Dash just need to answer a handful of questions via a website.
The Audi Crooks Foundation was born from a belief that potential should never be limited by lack of resources. The foundation seeks to uplift underserved children and community by removing barriers to opportunity in three key areas that shaped Crooks’ own journey in education, athletics and music.
Audi Crooks Continues to Shine at Iowa State
Crooks, a junior for Iowa State, was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and named to the Naismith Trophy watch list for a second time. She was a third team Associated Press All-American a year ago.
As a sophomore, Crooks set the Iowa State single-season scoring and made field goals records with 820 points and 329 made field goals. She led the Big 12 Conference in scoring per game at 23.4 points.
With Bishop Garrigan, Crooks led the school to back-to-back Class 1A state basketball championships while also claiming a pair of state track and field titles in the shot put event.
During the 2023 Iowa girls high school Class 1A state basketball championship, Crooks scored an all-class state tournament record 49 points.
Away from athletics, Crooks was involved in band and choir at Bishop Garrigan. She can play the guitar, bass guitar, trumpet, drums and piano.