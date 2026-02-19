Audi Crooks Surprised, Honored By ESPN Reporter Holly Rowe
A pair of former Iowa high school basketball standouts have been honored for their community service and leadership away from the hardwood.
Audi Crooks, who led Algona Bishop Garrigan High School to back-to-back Class 1A Iowa high school girls state basketball championships, was named the captain of the 2025-26 Winter Good Works Team. Joining her on the team is Iowa State teammate Tamin Lipsey from Ames High School.
The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was created to spotlight and reward student-athletes for their outstanding community service. ESPN reporter Holly Rowe surprised Crooks with the honor.
Audi Crooks Continues To Lead By Example On, Off The Court
Crooks, a junior at Iowa State, led the Cyclones to a 90-64 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night. She scored 28 points on 11 of 19 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and two steals as Iowa State improved to 21-6 overall and 9-6 in the Big 12 Conference.
In the first year of the Audi Crooks Foundation in 2025, the Boys and Girls Club of Story County and Feed Our Kids Emmetsburg were supported, along with uniforms being supplied to local youth basketball teams.
Former Bishop Garrigan Standout Giving Back To Her Community
Crooks hosted a Kids and Family Fun Bash in Algona and also launched Knock N Dash, a volunteer program that assembles and delivers food and essential items to families in need.
“I get to play the game I love, but giving back to Iowa families is the work that grounds me,” said Crooks, who surpassed 2,000 career points. “I hope our team shows other student-athletes what can happen when you use your platform to lift up your community.”
Tamin Lipsey Also Providing For Ames Community
Lipsey serves as a Youth and Shelter Services Ambassador, inspiring youth through mental wellness, mentorship and community connection in his hometown of Ames.
As a high school senior, Lipsey led the Little Cyclones to the Class 4A state championship, as he was tabbed Iowa Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa. He is a two-time all-Big 12 selection.
Lipsey has started all 126 games in his Cyclone career, averaging almost 11 points, 4.4 assists and nearly four rebounds per game.
Rowe mentioned that, “As a reporter, I get to see the heart behind these athletes, and it is powerful.”
“This team represents young people who use their influence to lift others,” she added, “and it is an honor to celebrate them.”
Other members of the team include Connor Barket of Duke wrestling, Ashtin Elder from Illinois Wesleyan track and field, Ingrid Janney of North Carolina Wilmington swimming and diving, Flau’jae Johnson of LSU women’s basketball, Franck Kepnang of Washington men’s basketball and Sidney Morris of Morehouse College track and field.