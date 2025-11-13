Audi Crooks Sets School-Record For Iowa State Women
It was a record-setting night by a former Iowa girls high school basketball standout.
Audi Crooks, who led Bishop Garrigan High School to back-to-back Iowa girls high school basketball state championships, scored an Iowa State women’s basketball single-game record in a dominating 97-50 victory over Valparaiso.
Crooks poured in 43 points for the 16th-ranked Cyclones, as they improved to 4-0 on the year. She did all of that in just 20 minutes total.
Audi Crooks Scored 22 in First Half, Same as Valparaiso
In the first half alone, Crooks was 11 of 14 from the field for 22 points, equaling the team total of Valparaiso. She shot 5 of 6 from the floor in the third quarter, scoring 15 points, surpassing her previous career-high of 40 early in the fourth.
With two free throws before exiting, Crooks hit 43 points. She was 18-for-23 from the field and added seven rebounds. She has now scored at least 10 points in 71 consecutive games, which dates back to her first collegiate appearance in 2023.
This performance marks the 45th time that Crooks has scored at least 20 points in a game for the Cyclones and the 16th time that she has finished shooting at least 75 percent from the floor in a game.
Night Included Audi Crooks Passing Iowa State Record
Crooks surpassed Jayme Olson for seventh on the Iowa State women’s basketball career field goals made list with 633. She is just four back of Lindsey Wilson for the next spot.
In high school, Crooks was a four-time all-tournament selection and four-time all-stater, also earning two Iowa high school state track and field championships in the shot put. She led the Golden Bears to state championships in 2022 and 2023 after making the state tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Crooks and Iowa State are back inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Sunday to host Norfolk State.