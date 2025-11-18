Bailey Boeve Tabbed Iowa High School Volleyball Player Of The Year
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has put together a list of all-state players for Iowa high school volleyball, including naming an elite all-state team.
At the top of that list is Hinton senior Bailey Boeve, as she has been tabbed the player of the year in Iowa girls high school volleyball.
Elite All-State Volleyball Team Announced By Iowa Girls Coaches Association
Joining Boeve on the elite all-state team are Channing Johnson from Denver, Isabelle Kremer of Pleasant Valley, McKenzie Moeller from North Scott, Reese Naeve of Iowa City Regina, Katie Scheckel of Pella and Waukee Northwest sisters Avery Vogt and Logan Vogt.
Kremer and Logan Vogt shared the player of the year award in 5A, as Scheckel was named in 4A. Ellah Derrer of Davenport Assumption was named player of the year in 3A, Boeve in 2A and Springville’s Rowan Jacobi in 1A.
Hinton's Bailey Boeve Had Over 400 Kills, 200 Digs
Boeve had 419 kills in 33 matches, adding 209 digs, 40 blocks and 35 serving aces. She was successful on 264 of 309 serve attempts, as Hinton finished as the 2A state runners-up.
Kremer, who helped Pleasant Valley win the 5A state title as a junior, tallied 431 kills, 173 digs, 33 blocks and 38 aces. Vogt led Waukee Northwest to the 5A championship, recording 353 kills with 182 digs, 55 blocks and 30 aces. She served 92 percent on the season.
Pella's Katie Scheckel Had 407 Kills, 313 Assists This Past Season
Scheckel had 407 kills and 313 assists, providing herself as the No. 1 offensive weapon for the Dutch. She added 332 digs, 33 blocks and 58 aces, going 347 of 396 on service attempts this past season.
Derrer led Davenport Assumption to the state title with 363 kills, 101 blocks, 80 digs and 44 aces, serving 86 percent.
Jacobi had 536 kills, adding 238 digs, 97 blocks, 30 assists and 25 aces, serving 87 percent.
High School on SI will announce all-state volleyball teams for each class on Tuesday, November 18.
The complete list of all-state volleyball teams for Iowa high school volleyball from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association can be found here.