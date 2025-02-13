Basketball notebook: Toryn Severson of Madrid joins exclusive club
Toryn Severson has his name attached to several records at Madrid. Now, the senior is part of an exclusive company on a state-wide level.
Severson recorded his 2,000 career point Tuesday night, becoming just the 43rd player in Iowa boys high school basketball history to reach that mark.
Madrid earned a 68-49 victory over ACGC in a battle of ranked teams as Severson scored 16 points. Teammate Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz also had 16 with Brody Buck chipping in 15.
The Tigers finished the regular season a perfect 21-0 and as outright conference champions with the victory. Severson has scored 464 points this year.
Johnston rocks two-time defending 4A champs
The Johnston boys entered a matchup with two-time defending Class 4A state champion Valley just 10-8 on the year. But that didn’t matter to the Dragons, as they claimed a 78-51 victory to earn some late-season momentum on Tuesday night.
With the win, Johnston earned its first victory in the series since 2022, snapping a seven-game skid to the Tigers, who earned a 52-51 win late last month.
The Dragons have won three in a row since losing three straight - with all three of those losses coming by a combined six points to Valley, Dowling and Urbandale.
Moline makes MNW history
Manson Northwest Webster senior and Buena Vista University commit Logan Moline placed his name atop the school’s career scoring list.
Moline’s 30-point night in an 80-43 win over Pocahontas Area on Tuesday moved him ahead of Matt Christensen. He now has 1,353 points in his career for the Cougars.
Christensen set the mark at 1,344 points from 1992-96.
Girls brackets now official for regionals
All five classes now have their paths to the state tournament set for girls basketball, as regional play kicks off on Thursday.
Brackets for all regionals in all classes can be found on Bound.