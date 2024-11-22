Bellevue junior Keenan Kilburg puts team first following his own record-setting season
Bellevue junior Keenan Kilburg accomplished something this past year that just three other Iowa preps have achieved in 11-player football.
Kilburg finished the season with 100 receptions, becoming the first to hit triple digits since 2015 when Connor Herrmann of Mount Vernon set the state record with 102.
Ian Malaby from North Cedar in 2014 with 101 receptions and Josh Rohret of Clear Creek-Amana in 2010 with 100 are the only other ones to accomplish the incredible feat. Two have done so in 8-Man football.
For Kilburg, though, as great as the mark was, he understands it isn’t something that can happen on its own.
“Reaching 100 catches this season was special,” he said. “It doesn’t happen very often so I was proud of it but I wouldn’t have been able to do that without my team. They play a huge part in all my individual success.
“Especially our line; they never get the recognition that they deserve. They are the ones that do all the dirty work so that we can have time to pass or run the ball. So without them, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this.”
Kilburg recorded 1,159 yards with 10 touchdowns on the year, adding another 105 yards and two scores on the ground. He also was a key member of the defense, registering 29.5 tackles with three for loss and a sack, picking off two passes and handling return duties.
“Playing offense, defense and special teams puts a lot of stress on the body,” Kilburg said. “We do a lot of strength and conditioning throughout the summer to get us in shape and be able to still play hard at the end of games when everyone gets tired. We also have recovery on the weekends after games where you can get your body right.”
While difficult to predict what can happen from season to season, there were flashes of what could be from Kilburg and the Bellevue offense in 2023. He finished with 22 catches for 292 yards and three TDs, as the team recorded three wins.
Kilburg will have a strong opportunity to climb the career reception list as No. 25 recorded 153 catches. Alec Wick of Iowa City Regina is the all-time leader with 242 followed by Oliver Martin from Iowa City West and current NFL tight end TJ Hockenson of Chariton.
Over the offseason, though, something clicked for him and the rest of the Comets.
“We worked out every morning and did football workouts after,” Kilburg said. “We had almost our whole team show up so that was big. It showed that everyone was dedicated to the program and wanted to succeed. I also went to an advanced skills camp hosted by Jeff Trickey. I got to learn a lot of new things and actually do them, so that was a big part in my season.”
The seven wins for Bellevue were the most since going 10-1 in 2018. They won four in a row after a Week 1 loss to Northeast and finished by winning three straight including a 22-14 victory over North Linn.
“My coaches pushed me to be better and had high expectations for me and the team,” he said. “We had lots of confidence going into the season. We started with a tough loss against Northeast but we did not lose our confidence. We still had confidence we were going to succeed this season and do good things.”
Lisbon got the better of the Comets in the second round of the playoffs after they eliminated Danville at home, 43-7.
Bellevue averaged just under 28 points per game, finishing 6-1 in the district while going 7-3 overall against a schedule that saw the opposition win 48 games.
In a thrilling 40-35 comeback victory over Starmont, Kilburg caught 20 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. The 20 catches placed him fifth all-time in a single-game and marked the most since 2018 by a player.
Along with Kilburg, Bellevue returns starting quarterback Cal Bonifas, second-leading rusher Charlie Hurley, complimentary receivers Gavin Guilliams and Jack Kirk and six players on defense who recorded double-digit tackle totals.
“Next year could be special,” Kilburg said. “We showed just a glimpse of what next season could be (this year). We will be going up a class with the addition of Marquette Catholic, but I think we will still be able to compete and have a good season.
“While we do return a lot of players, we do lose some big pieces too, so hopefully we can step up as a team and fill those spots. I know that our coaches and the team will be ready and are excited for next year.”