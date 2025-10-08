Bellevue Star WR Climbing Iowa High School Football All-Time Charts
Last year, Keenan Kilburg made history by recording just the fourth season with 100 receptions in 11-player history in Iowa high school football.
Kilburg, a senior at Bellevue High School, finished with exactly 100 receptions, which places him in a tie for third all-time with Josh Rohret of Clear Creek-Amana. Connor Herrmann of Mount Vernon caught 102 passes in 2015 and Ian Malaby of North Cedar reeled in 101 the year before.
Through six games this season, Kilburg has 58 receptions for 1,022 yards, putting him well on track to surpass his yardage total of 1,159 last year.
For his career, Kilburg has caught 180 passes for 2,473 yards, numbers that place him in the Top 16 all-time in Iowa high school football history for 11-player.
Keenan Kilburg Leaving a Legacy on the Football Field
Kilburg currently ranks 16th for career receiving yards, less than 100 from passing Mason Compson of Durant. Levi Jungling of Pella Christian is the career leader with 3,818, as seven players total have surpassed 3,000 yards.
In terms of receptions, Kilburg is 11th all-time, six back of cracking the Top 10 and passing Dylan Irizarry from Akron-Westfield. Alec Wick of Iowa City Regina is the state leader with 242, as the list features current NFL superstar TJ Hockenson on it
Hockenson and Allen Lazard are both on the career receiving yardage list.
Bellevue Having Big Season with Kilburg, Bonifas at Controls
Kilburg and the Comets are currently 6-0 and host Tipton this Friday night before concluding the regular season with West Branch on Friday, October 17.
In a big 33-28 win over Alburnett last week, Kilburg exploded for 12 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He is the No. 1 target for quarterback Cal Bonifas, who has 1,887 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season.
Kilburg has also been used effectively in the run game, carrying the ball 25 times for 168 yards with a TD. He has 23 tackles on defense this season.