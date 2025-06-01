Ben McCollum adds familiar face to Iowa basketball roster
The McCollum family at the University of Iowa grew by one with the recent addition of Peyton McCollum to the Hawkeye men’s basketball program.
Peyton McCollum, who just graduated from Waukee Northwest, joins his father, Ben McCollum, who is set to begin his first season as head coach at Iowa. The younger McCollum is the third Class of 2025 prospect to join the fray alongside Trevin Jirak and Tate Sage.
Like McCollum, Jirak was a standout in-state, helping lead the West Des Moines Valley boys to back-to-back-to-back Class 4A state championships. Sage, meanwhile, comes to Iowa from Oklahoma.
McCollum, who was a first team all-state selection, averaged 13 points, 5.2 assists, almost four rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for Waukee Northwest. He helped the Wolves reach the state title game.
There will be plenty of new faces around Iowa and its head coach, as they brought in 11 other players after changing coaches. He will have some familiar ones, though, in his son and Drake University transfers Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard, Tavion Banks and Joey Matteoni.