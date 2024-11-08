Bishop Garrigan secures return trip to Dome, will defend title after dominating victory vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Bishop Garrigan ran off 12 straight victories last year after falling in Week 1, winning the 8-Man state championship in just its third season of playing it. Now, the Golden Bears are returning to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls to defend their crown.
Behind a run-heavy attack Thursday night, Bishop Garrigan knocked off the state’s highest-scoring team, Edgewood-Colesburg, 51-36. The Golden Bears will meet Remsen St. Mary’s, who topped Audubon, 61-20.
In the other quarterfinals, Lenox throttled Montezuma, 62-20, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck upset Don Bosco in double-overtime, 34-33.
The Golden Bears have now won 23 consecutive games, including a victory over Remsen St. Mary’s, the 2022 champs, last year in the second round to reach the quarters. Trayton Cink ran 21 times for 200 yards with three touchdowns, Ethan Marso also found the end zone three times and had 94 yards while Tate Foertsch carried it 11 times for 101 and a score.
As a team, Garrigan racked up 399 yards on the ground, holding Edgewood-Colesburg to just 156.
The Remsen St. Mary’s defense allowed just six points until the fourth quarter vs. previously unbeaten Audubon. By that time, they had the game in hand, leading 46-6, as Landon Waldschmitt found the end zone six times on the night with four rushing TDs.
The Hawks, who have reached the UNI-Dome six times in the last eight years, have not lost since that playoff exit at the hands of Garrigan, entering the semis 11-0. They are averaging just under 50 points per game while allowing only 9.3.
Drew Eilers led Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the upset of Don Bosco, having a hand in all five touchdowns. Eilers threw four TDs, including a 9-yarder that would eventually result in the game-winning points.
Lenox, meanwhile, jumped all over Montezuma early, scoring five times before the half. The other two drives ended on an interception and when the time ran out. They ran for over 300.
The remaining classes will hit the field on Friday night to determine semifinal teams in Class A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.