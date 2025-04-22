High School

Boys high school soccer rankings: Valley, Hoover, Heelan, North Fayette Valley at top

The first installment of the official Iowa high school boys soccer rankings are released

Dana Becker

The first Iowa high school boys soccer rankings have been released.
The first Iowa High School Athletic Association boys soccer rankings have been released. Just like football, basketball and team dual wrestling, a committee has put together the rankings.

The committee includes former coaches, officials and in-state program representation. These rankings will be used as a primary tool for postseason assignments while maintaining school and geographic considerations. 

Rankings will be released and updated on a weekly basis.

West Des Moines Valley, Des Moines Hoover, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Fayette Valley are the No. 1 teams in their respective classes.

IAHSAA BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS

(For April 21, 2025)

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley; 2. Dowling Catholic; 3. Ames; 4. Des Moines Roosevelt; 5. Johnston; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Waukee Northwest; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Des Moines Lincoln; 10. Iowa City High.

Class 3A

1. Des Moines Hoover; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Urbandale; 4. Iowa City Liberty; 5. Norwalk; 6. Spencer; 7. Cedar Rapids Washington; 8. Indianola; 9. Marion; 10. North Polk.

Class 2A

1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. Gilbert; 4. Notre Dame Burlington; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Sioux Center; 7. Webster City; 8. Aplington-Parkersburg; 9. Grinnell; 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Class 1A

1. North Fayette Valley; 2. West Liberty; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6. Van Meter; 7. Unity Christian; 8. West Sioux; 9. West Central Valley; 10. Dyersville Beckman.

