Boys high school soccer rankings: Valley, Hoover, Heelan, North Fayette Valley at top
The first Iowa High School Athletic Association boys soccer rankings have been released. Just like football, basketball and team dual wrestling, a committee has put together the rankings.
The committee includes former coaches, officials and in-state program representation. These rankings will be used as a primary tool for postseason assignments while maintaining school and geographic considerations.
Rankings will be released and updated on a weekly basis.
West Des Moines Valley, Des Moines Hoover, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Fayette Valley are the No. 1 teams in their respective classes.
IAHSAA BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
(For April 21, 2025)
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley; 2. Dowling Catholic; 3. Ames; 4. Des Moines Roosevelt; 5. Johnston; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Waukee Northwest; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Des Moines Lincoln; 10. Iowa City High.
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Hoover; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Urbandale; 4. Iowa City Liberty; 5. Norwalk; 6. Spencer; 7. Cedar Rapids Washington; 8. Indianola; 9. Marion; 10. North Polk.
Class 2A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. Gilbert; 4. Notre Dame Burlington; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Sioux Center; 7. Webster City; 8. Aplington-Parkersburg; 9. Grinnell; 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Class 1A
1. North Fayette Valley; 2. West Liberty; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6. Van Meter; 7. Unity Christian; 8. West Sioux; 9. West Central Valley; 10. Dyersville Beckman.