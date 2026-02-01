Brackets Set For Iowa Girls High School State Championships
The brackets are set for the Iowa girls high school state wrestling championships hosted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Wrestling begins on Thursday, February 5 and concludes on Friday, February 6 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The opening session of wrestling will see Class 1A competitors hit the mats followed by the 2A qualifiers. Friday’s championship finals are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The IGHSAU will have streaming coverage of the event.
Iowa Girls High School State Wrestling Tournament Now Two-Class Field
Last year marked the first time a two-classification state tournament was held, as Raccoon River-Northwest under the guidance of James Biscoglia won the 2A team title while East Buchanan captured the 1A gold. Waverly-Shell Rock won the one-class team crown in 2023 and Decorah did the same in 2024.
Ankeny finished second by 17 points to Raccoon River-Northwest, as Cedar Falls was third and Lewis Central fourth. In the 1A race, Mount Vernon was 11 points behind East Buchanan, with Osage placing third and Decorah fourth.
Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest is chasing her fourth individual title after winning gold at 100 pounds twice and 105 last year. She would become the first to win four individual championships under the official IGHSAU guidance.
Riverside Oakland’s Molly Allen won three official IGHSAU titles, graduating last year.
Top Seeds Revealed For Each Weight Class In 2A, 1A
No. 1 seeds in 2A include Nora Ohnemus of Indianola (100 pounds), Siera Becker from Indianola (105), Biscoglia (110), Lauren Whitt of Cedar Falls (115), Abigail Meyrer from Pleasant Valley (120), Ruby Roff of Algona (125), Avaeh Smith from Lewis Central (130), Bella Miller of Dubuque Hempstead (135), Calista Rodish from Raccoon River-Northwest (140), Lizzy Wolf of Benton (145), Skylar Slade from Southeast Polk (155), Amalia Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock (170), Briar Ludeman of Cedar Falls (190) and Emelia Reyes of Cedar Rapids Prairie (235).
The top seeds in 1A include Audrey Cummings of Wilton (100), Ainsley Hemann from Osage (105), Violet Diaz of Denver (110), Clara Ball from Wapello (115), Erica Irvine of Don Bosco (120), Grace Storjohann of Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center (125), Lilli Cooper of Denver (130), Chloe Sanders from Vinton-Shellsburg (135), Teagan Carritt of Logan-Magnolia (140), Tayla Stiefel of East Buchanan (145), Marlee Pittet of Western Iowa (155), Bricsia Garca-Vazquez of West Liberty (170), Brooklyn Graham from East Buchanan (190) and Kaylee DeJong of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (235).
The criteria for determining the seeds of each individual bracket started with head-to-head competition. Competition against common opponents, returning state champion, returning second or third place finisher, returning medalist, regional place, returning state qualifier and winning percentage followed.
Complete tournament brackets for the 2A tournament and 1A tournament can be found on the IGHSAU website.