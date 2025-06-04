Brayden Lewis of Southeast Polk secures PWO from Iowa State
As the summer months hit, players like Brayden Lewis of Southeast Polk will be counting down the days to the start of the football season.
Lewis, though, enters his final time with the Rams having picked up some news regarding his future, as Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell offered him a preferred walk-on role with the program.
A 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back for the defending Class 5A state champions, Lewis recorded 61.5 tackles with 50 solo stops and one for loss last year, picking off a pass. He also helped out the Southeast Polk offense with three receptions for 76 yards.
Lewis also contributed in the return game, as he fielded three punts for 14.7 yards per return and had four kickoff returns for an average of almost 19 yards each time.
Along with being a key member of the football team, Lewis also plays baseball and runs track for the Rams. Currently, he has 11 hits, 10 runs scored and eight steals in 14 games.