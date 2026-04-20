Breaking: Audi Crooks Makes Her Transfer Decision Official

Former Iowa high school basketball standout Audi Crooks has made her transfer decision official.

Crooks, who led Bishop Garrigan High School to back-to-back Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championships, will transfer to Oklahoma State University. She entered the transfer portal following her junior season at Iowa State University.

The decision keeps Crooks in the Big 12 Conference, meaning she will face off against her former team next year.

Crooks made the decision official in a social media post.

“Guess who!!” Crooks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with an orange heart and a cowboy hat. The video also includes clips of Crooks wearing her new Oklahoma State uniform and headshots with her new team.

Former Iowa High School Basketball Standout Was Named All-American This Past Season For Iowa State

Crooks was named a second team All-American by the Associated Press this past season, averaging almost 26 points per game while shooting 65 percent from the field. She ranked second in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in scoring per game and was among the national leaders in field goal percentage.

Along with her points, Crooks posted almost eight rebounds and two assists. She scored in double figures in every single game this past year, including multiple games with 40-plus points. Nine of those games included 30-plus points from the former Golden Bear legend.

Crooks ended her Iowa State career ranked second all-time in scoring, first in scoring average and in the Top 5 in field goals made and field goal attempted.

Audi Crooks Led Bishop Garrigan To Back-To-Back Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Championships

That all came after a record-breaking career leading Bishop Garrigan to four consecutive state tournament appearances and the first two state championships in program history. She scored an all-class state tournament single-game record 49 points in the 2023 state championship game.

Along with being a basketball star, Crooks was a state champion in track and field while also playing volleyball at Bishop Garrigan. She twice won the shot put at the Class 1A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Track and Field Championships.

Crooks surprised many when she made the decision to leave Iowa State, entering into the transfer portal after several of her fellow Cyclone teammates did the same. She was rumored to be one of the top targets for several major NCAA Division I programs while deciding where she would play her next game at.