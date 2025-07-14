BREAKING: Iowa prep Taitn Gray drafted by Tampa Bay Rays
Taitn Gray did not have to wait long to hear his name called Sunday night during the 2025 MLB Amateur Draft.
The Dallas Center-Grimes High School phenom was selected with the 86th overall pick in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Gray, who has committed to play baseball at Oregon in the fall, will now have a decision to make regarding his future.
The switch-hitting catcher was ranked No. 92 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list by MLB entering the weekend. He had a strong showing at a recent draft combine in Arizona before returning to Iowa to complete his final prep season.
Gray was named the Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year, hitting .479 with 12 home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 38 RBI and 39 runs scored in 27 games for the Mustangs. He was also walked 31 times and stole 10 bases.