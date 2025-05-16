Breaking: One of top Iowa basketball prospects makes his college decision
Storm Lake’s Jaidyn Coon commits to Greg McDermott, Creighton
Jaidyn Coon had several high-level coaches coming to Storm Lake High School to try and talk him into committing.
The senior-to-be for the Tornadoes made his decision on Thursday night, committing to Greg McDermott and Creighton University.
Coon helped Storm Lake qualify for the Class 3A state basketball tournament this past winter for the first time since 1994. He averaged 24 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field with 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly two steals and two blocks a night.
The 6-foot-6 wing ranks No. 135 overall according to On3 in the Class of 2026. He also held offers from Drake, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and TCU among others.
