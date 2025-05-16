High School

Breaking: One of top Iowa basketball prospects makes his college decision

Storm Lake’s Jaidyn Coon commits to Greg McDermott, Creighton

Dana Becker

Jaidyn Coon, one of the top Iowa high school basketball players in the Class of 2026, committed to Creighton University Thursday night.
Jaidyn Coon, one of the top Iowa high school basketball players in the Class of 2026, committed to Creighton University Thursday night. / Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaidyn Coon had several high-level coaches coming to Storm Lake High School to try and talk him into committing.

The senior-to-be for the Tornadoes made his decision on Thursday night, committing to Greg McDermott and Creighton University.

Coon helped Storm Lake qualify for the Class 3A state basketball tournament this past winter for the first time since 1994. He averaged 24 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field with 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly two steals and two blocks a night.

The 6-foot-6 wing ranks No. 135 overall according to On3 in the Class of 2026. He also held offers from Drake, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and TCU among others.

More Iowa High School Sports News

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa