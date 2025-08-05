BREAKING: Top Iowa Basketball Prospect Leaving State
One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball prospects is heading out of state for his senior season of competition.
Jaxon Clark, a 6-foot-10 member of the Class of 2026, will transfer to Montverde Academy, which is located in the Greater Orlando Area, according to a post on social media.
Clark most recently played for Keokuk High School, averaging almost 23 points with 14.4 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal per game. He shot 67 percent from the field this past year.
Jaxon Clark received Div. I offer over summer
Over the summer, he has picked up an offer from Illinois State after taking unofficial visits during the season to Iowa and Purdue.
Montverde Academy is known for its athletic programs, especially basketball and soccer. It was founded in 1912, with the likes of current NBA stars Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Joel Embiid and Cade Cunningham among those who spent time at the school.