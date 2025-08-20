Building the Perfect Iowa High School Football Game Visits
If you could pick just one game to attend a week in Iowa and catch high school football action, where would you go?
Well, this is just one of a possible million different scenarios you could put together to enjoy prep football from the heat to the chill of the fall.
Starting on August 29 and running through the end of the regular season on October 24, here are nine weekly visits you can make to catch the best games of the year in Iowa high school football. Of note, consideration was made to try and not see the same team twice for the purposes of this article.
THE PERFECT IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEKLY ROAD TRIP
Week 1, August 29: Dowling at Valley
It is so hard not to pick several other Week 1 games that jump off the schedule, but there is just something special about when the Maroons and Tigers get together in West Des Moines. Since 2008, they have met 23 times, with Dowling winning 16 of them. Valley won when it mattered in the playoffs last year after the Maroons took the regular season encounter.
Week 2, September 5: Tri-Center at OABCIG
Last year, Tri-Center marched to its first-ever state championship, winning it all in Class A. Now, they move up to 1A and have an exciting Week 2 encounter on the road with OABCIG, a former two-time state champion themselves. The Falcons feature top recruit Jaxx DeJean, the brother of former Hawkeye and current NFL star Cooper DeJean, while Tri-Center has all-staters AJ Harder, Zach Nelson and Cael Witt all back on a loaded offense.
Week 3: September 12: Alburnett at Iowa City Regina
The Regals appear loaded once more, like they were under former Hawkeye and NFL player Marv Cook for several years. Quarterback Kyle Tracy has not just one, but two of the best weapons in the state in running back Savion Miller and wide receiver Tate Wallace. Getting to see this much talent on the same field cannot be missed.
Week 4: September 19: Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial
Much like the aforementioned Dowling-Valley game, when two intra-city rivals collide, it is must-see action. Since the split, the two have met 14 times, with the Jaguars holding a 9-5 edge, including a 31-10 victory last year to snap a three-game win streak by the Hawks in the series.
Week 5: September 26: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Fort Dodge
For the Dodgers, this is the lone home game during a four-week stretch in the middle of the season. Fort Dodge gets all-stater and star wrestling prospect Dreshaun Ross back this season. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, though, will be a tough out, as the Warriors went 11-1 last year and reached the 3A state semifinals.
Week 6: October 3: Creston at Harlan
Not many schools can lay claim to holding the edge on Harlan, but Creston has won each of the last three meetings after the Cyclones won all six from 2017-2022. Two years ago, the Panthers posted a playoff win over Harlan, adding a thrilling 43-42 victory last season.
Week 7: October 10: Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley
How will the Lightning be by the time this early-October matchup rolls around? The schedule includes Cedar Falls, Southeast Polk, Linn-Mar and Johnston for Iowa City Liberty, who reached the 5A semifinals last year. Pleasant Valley, meanwhile, will be coming off a tough test with Linn-Mar the week prior.
Week 8: October 17: Lewis Central at ADM
Likely the final test before completing a perfect regular season, the Titans will be held to a high standard on the road against ADM, who have won at least seven games each of the past four seasons. Led by Leonardo Tatum, Lewis Central has sights set on a state title, but will need to get past the Tigers to earn a district crown first.
Week 9: October 24: Sioux City East at Ames
Two of the top passing quarterbacks in the state will conclude the regular season against one another, as the Black Raiders feature Cal Jepsen while the Little Cyclones counter with Cameron Cantonwine. Jepsen threw for almost 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago while Cantonwine tallied 1,819 and 17. This week will also feature the start of playoffs for half of the state, providing even more must-see viewing.