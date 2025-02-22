Burlington Notre Dame takes overnight lead at state wrestling in 2A
The battle for the Class 2A team state wrestling championship will be decided on the fourth and final day of the meet.
Burlington Notre Dame has the overnight lead with 109 points, as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sits in second with 102.5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Union LaPorte City and Davenport Assumption are all bunched together to round out the Top 5.
During Saturday night’s finals inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Burlington Notre Dame will send CJ Davis and Kaiden Dietzenbach into action while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont has Slater Thomas, Simon Bettis and Landen Davis.
Dietzenbach and Davis will meet for the 138-pound title.
Jace Hedeman, a two-time champion from Union LaPorte City, reached his fourth state championship match, as he will face Carter Cajthaml of New Hampton/Turkey Valley at 132 pounds.
Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers, in his third finals as a junior, will get his shot at his first title when he meets Tyler Wieland of Independence at 145.
Here are the championship matches set for Saturday night in Class 2A:
CLASS 2A WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
- 106: Dylan Williamson, Van Meter vs. Slater Thomas, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 113: Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Urijah Courter, West Marshall
- 120: Easton Enyeart, Ballard vs. Brayden Bohnsack, Union LaPorte City
- 126: CJ Davis, Burlington Notre Dame vs. Carter Schmauss, Crestwood
- 132: Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City vs. Carter Cajthaml, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
- 138: Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame
- 145: Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon vs. Tyler Wieland, Independence
- 150: Nile Sinn, Williamsburg vs. Shane Hanford, West Marshall
- 157: Tucker Wheeler, PCM vs. Brent Dennhardt, Greene County
- 165: Tucker Vitzthum, Ballard vs. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 175: Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
- 190: Brenden Heying, Benton vs. Austin Scranton, Anamosa
- 215: Lucas Feuerbach, Solon vs. Mason Koehler, Glenwood
- 285: Kaden Clark, PCM vs. Jadyn Cooper, Winterset