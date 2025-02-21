Don Bosco pulls away from Alburnett in race for 1A gold
The Don Bosco wrestling team controls Class 1A once again.
Behind multiple finalists, the Dons locked up their seventh traditional team title inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday and the 17th overall in program history. Earlier this year, they won the state duals gold over rival Alburnett.
In all, Don Bosco will have six individuals competing for state titles Saturday night.
* Southeast Polk with another big day to secure 3A crown
One of those in the finals for Don Bosco will be involved in a featured battle, as Hayden Schwab looks for redemption against Liam Adlfinger of Wilton at 120 pounds. Last year, Adlfinger denied Schwab a title with a win in the championship round.
Schwab’s brother, freshman Hendrix Schwab, punched his ticket to the finals at 113, giving the Dons three straight to start the night with 106-pounder Kaiden Belinsky also advancing. The Schwab brothers are the sons of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, who will lead the Grand March alongside Iowa’s Tom Brands and Kevin Dresser from Iowa State.
Blake Fox of Osage, a two-time defending 2A champion, will seek his first crown in 1A as a junior, battling Steve Brandenburg of Lake Mills at 144 pounds.
Here are the championship matches set for Saturday night in Class 1A:
CLASS 1A WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
- 106: Ian Maize, WACO vs. Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
- 113: Austin Etzel, Wilton vs. Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
- 120: Liam Adlfinger, Wilton vs. Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
- 126: Gavin Landers, Denver vs. Rowdy Neighbor, Alburnett
- 132: Jayden Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield vs. Drew Anderson, Riverside
- 138: Preston Klostermann, Alburnett vs. Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco
- 144: Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills vs. Blake Fox, Osage
- 150: Tiernan Boots, Lisbon vs. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
- 157: Boden White, Denver vs. Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
- 165: Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah vs. Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco
- 175: Kanen Decker, Wapsie Valley vs. Creighton Kelly, West Hancock
- 190: Gatlin Rogers, Wilton vs. Louden Huisenga, WACO
- 215: Nathan Beitz, Maquoketa Valley vs. Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley
- 285: Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills vs. Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley