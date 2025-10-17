Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Friday October 17, including six games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 13 Solon looks to stay undefeated as they travel to take on Mt. Pleasant. Meanwhile, No. 4 Xavier hosts Decorah as the Saints look to defend their top five rankings.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Starmont (2-5) vs South Winneshiek (3-4) - 7:00 PM
North Linn (7-0) vs Wapsie Valley (7-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Ansgar (7-0) vs North Butler (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Highland (0-6) vs Midland (3-4) - 7:00 PM
North Cedar (0-7) vs East Marshall (4-3) - 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (3-4) vs Maquoketa Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0) vs North Tama (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (5-2) vs West Liberty (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Pekin (7-0) vs Columbus (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Nashua-Plainfield (6-1) vs Clayton-Ridge (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-7) vs Union (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Postville (0-7) vs BCLUW (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Monticello (0-7) vs Tipton (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Mid-Prairie (6-1) vs West Burlington (3-4) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (1-6) vs Newman Catholic (4-3) - 7:00 PM
MFL MarMac (1-6) vs Northeast (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Louisa-Muscatine (0-6) vs Regina (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Wahlert (5-2) vs Mt. Vernon (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (3-4) vs Jesup (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford (5-2) vs Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Vinton-Shellsburg (3-4) vs Denver (3-4) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (4-3) vs Davis County (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Grove (2-5) vs Grundy Center (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-4) vs Durant (4-3) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (6-1) vs Central Springs (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Sigourney-Keota (3-4) vs Cardinal (0-6) - 7:00 PM
West Branch (5-2) vs Bellevue (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Camanche (4-3) vs Cascade (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Beckman (6-1) vs Lisbon (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Anamosa (3-4) vs Alburnett (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Aplington-Parkersburg (3-4) vs Columbus (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City West (6-1) vs Prairie (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Decorah (6-1) vs Xavier (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Falls (6-1) vs Linn-Mar (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (3-4) vs Pella (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City (1-6) vs Liberty (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo East (0-7) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (3-4) - 7:15 PM
Mason City (3-4) vs Washington (2-5) - 7:15 PM
Jefferson (1-6) vs Hempstead (1-6) - 7:15 PM
Dubuque Senior (5-2) vs Pleasant Valley (3-4) - 7:15 PM
Kennedy (3-4) vs Bettendorf (3-4) - 7:15 PM
Oelwein (0-7) vs Roland-Story (5-2) - 7:30 PM
New Hampton (1-6) vs North Fayette Valley (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Solon (7-0) vs Mt. Pleasant (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Knoxville (1-6) vs Williamsburg (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Waukon (4-3) vs Crestwood (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Independence (4-3) vs Iowa Falls-Alden (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Oskaloosa (0-7) vs Marion (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Marshalltown (3-4) vs Waterloo West (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Fort Madison (0-7) vs Washington (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Clear Lake (7-0) vs Charles City (3-4) - 7:30 PM
West Delaware (7-0) vs Benton (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Assumption (4-3) vs Center Point-Urbana (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Clinton (3-4) vs Western Dubuque (5-2) - 7:30 PM
