Iowa High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Iowa Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Waukee Northwest.
Which teams took the top spot in each classification? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Edgewood-Colesburg (Edgewood, IA) (7-0)
2. Audubon (Audubon, IA) (7-0)
3. Iowa Valley (Marengo, IA) (7-0)
4. Bishop Garrigan (Algona, IA) (7-0)
5. Woodbine (Woodbine, IA) (7-0)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (Reinbeck, IA) (7-0)
7. Wayne (Corydon, IA) (6-1)
8. Montezuma (Montezuma, IA) (5-2)
9. Fremont-Mills (Tabor, IA) (5-2)
10. Easton Valley (Preston, IA) (6-1)
11. Southeast Warren (Liberty Center, IA) (6-1)
12. Bedford (Bedford, IA) (5-1)
13. Don Bosco (Gilbertville, IA) (4-2)
14. CAM (Anita, IA) (4-3)
15. Riceville (Riceville, IA) (5-2)
16. Lenox (Lenox, IA) (4-3)
17. Boyer Valley (Dunlap, IA) (5-2)
18. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction, IA) (4-3)
19. East Union (Afton, IA) (5-2)
20. Springville (Springville, IA) (4-4)
21. Clarksville (Clarksville, IA) (5-2)
22. Kingsley-Pierson (Kingsley, IA) (5-2)
23. Ar-We-Va (Westside, IA) (4-3)
24. Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (Maxwell, IA) (5-2)
25. Coon Rapids-Bayard (Coon Rapids, IA) (4-3)
View full Class 8 Man rankings
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. North Linn (Troy Mills, IA) (7-0)
2. MMCRU (Marcus, IA) (7-0)
3. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank, IA) (7-0)
4. Woodbury Central (Moville, IA) (7-0)
5. ACGC (Guthrie Center, IA) (7-0)
6. St. Ansgar (St. Ansgar, IA) (7-0)
7. Riverside (Oakland, IA) (6-1)
8. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi, IA) (5-2)
9. West Hancock (Britt, IA) (7-0)
10. Pekin (Packwood, IA) (7-0)
11. Nashua-Plainfield (Nashua, IA) (6-1)
12. B-G-M (Brooklyn, IA) (6-1)
13. West Sioux (Hawarden, IA) (6-1)
14. IKM/Manning (Manning, IA) (5-2)
15. Lynnville-Sully (Sully, IA) (5-2)
16. St. Albert (Council Bluffs, IA) (5-2)
17. Madrid (Madrid, IA) (4-3)
18. Mt. Ayr (Mt. Ayr, IA) (4-3)
19. Newman Catholic (Mason City, IA) (4-3)
20. West Fork (Sheffield, IA) (5-2)
21. East Marshall (Le Grand, IA) (4-3)
22. Danville (Danville, IA) (5-2)
23. Sioux Central (Sioux Rapids, IA) (4-3)
24. North Butler (Greene, IA) (4-3)
25. Sibley-Ocheyedan (Sibley, IA) (3-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (Iowa City, IA) (7-0)
2. Grundy Center (Grundy Center, IA) (7-0)
3. West Lyon (Inwood, IA) (7-0)
4. Pleasantville (Pleasantville, IA) (6-1)
5. South Hardin (Eldora, IA) (6-1)
6. Beckman (Dyersville, IA) (6-1)
7. West Marshall (State Center, IA) (5-2)
8. Hinton (Hinton, IA) (4-3)
9. Ridge View (Holstein, IA) (4-3)
10. Northwest Webster (Manson, IA) (5-2)
11. Emmetsburg (Emmetsburg, IA) (5-2)
12. Cascade (Cascade, IA) (5-2)
13. Union (La Porte City, IA) (5-2)
14. Interstate 35 (Truro, IA) (4-3)
15. Camanche (Camanche, IA) (4-3)
16. Columbus (Waterloo, IA) (4-3)
17. Ogden (Ogden, IA) (4-3)
18. Central Springs (Manly, IA) (4-3)
19. Sigourney-Keota (Sigourney, IA) (3-4)
20. Durant (Durant, IA) (4-3)
21. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (Mapleton, IA) (4-3)
22. Lawton-Bronson (Lawton, IA) (4-3)
23. Hudson (Hudson, IA) (3-4)
24. Aplington-Parkersburg (Parkersburg, IA) (3-4)
25. South Central Calhoun (Lake City, IA) (3-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kuemper (Carroll, IA) (7-0)
2. Bellevue (Bellevue, IA) (7-0)
3. Treynor (Treynor, IA) (6-1)
4. Okoboji (Milford, IA) (7-0)
5. Van Meter (Van Meter, IA) (5-2)
6. PCM (Monroe, IA) (6-1)
7. Mid-Prairie (Wellman, IA) (6-1)
8. Centerville (Centerville, IA) (7-0)
9. Osage (Osage, IA) (7-0)
10. Woodward-Granger (Woodward, IA) (6-1)
11. Alburnett (Alburnett, IA) (5-2)
12. Washington (Cherokee, IA) (5-2)
13. Wilton (Wilton, IA) (5-2)
14. Roland-Story (Story City, IA) (5-2)
15. Clarinda (Clarinda, IA) (5-2)
16. Underwood (Underwood, IA) (5-2)
17. West Branch (West Branch, IA) (5-2)
18. Dike-New Hartford (Dike, IA) (5-2)
19. Western Christian (Hull, IA) (5-2)
20. Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (Ida Grove, IA) (4-3)
21. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Hull, IA) (4-3)
22. Grand View Christian School (Des Moines, IA) (4-3)
23. Waukon (Waukon, IA) (4-3)
24. Unity Christian (Orange City, IA) (3-4)
25. South Tama County (Tama, IA) (4-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Clear Lake (Clear Lake, IA) (7-0)
2. Solon (Solon, IA) (7-0)
3. West Delaware (Manchester, IA) (7-0)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (Sioux City, IA) (6-1)
5. Sioux Center (Sioux Center, IA) (6-1)
6. Nevada (Nevada, IA) (5-2)
7. Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA) (6-1)
8. Wahlert (Dubuque, IA) (5-2)
9. Williamsburg (Williamsburg, IA) (3-4)
10. Central Clinton (DeWitt, IA) (5-2)
11. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, IA) (6-1)
12. Benton (Van Horne, IA) (4-3)
13. Humboldt (Humboldt, IA) (4-3)
14. Independence (Independence, IA) (4-3)
15. Carroll (Carroll, IA) (4-3)
16. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon, IA) (5-2)
17. Winterset (Winterset, IA) (4-3)
18. MOC-Floyd Valley (Orange City, IA) (4-3)
19. Atlantic (Atlantic, IA) (5-2)
20. Webster City (Webster City, IA) (2-5)
21. Algona (Algona, IA) (3-4)
22. Greene County (Jefferson, IA) (4-3)
23. Iowa Falls-Alden (Iowa Falls, IA) (3-4)
24. Assumption (Davenport, IA) (4-3)
25. Keokuk (Keokuk, IA) (3-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Xavier (Cedar Rapids, IA) (7-0)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Sergeant Bluff, IA) (6-1)
3. North Polk (Alleman, IA) (6-1)
4. Pella (Pella, IA) (6-1)
5. Western Dubuque (Epworth, IA) (5-2)
6. Gilbert (Gilbert, IA) (7-0)
7. Decorah (Decorah, IA) (6-1)
8. Newton (Newton, IA) (6-1)
9. Fort Dodge (Fort Dodge, IA) (6-1)
10. A-D-M (Adel, IA) (6-1)
11. Glenwood (Glenwood, IA) (5-2)
12. Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA) (4-3)
13. North Scott (Eldridge, IA) (4-3)
14. Le Mars (Le Mars, IA) (4-3)
15. Davenport North (Davenport, IA) (5-2)
16. Burlington (Burlington, IA) (5-2)
17. Waverly-Shell Rock (Waverly, IA) (3-4)
18. Carlisle (Carlisle, IA) (3-4)
19. Grinnell (Grinnell, IA) (4-3)
20. Clear Creek-Amana (Tiffin, IA) (3-4)
21. Mason City (Mason City, IA) (3-4)
22. Spencer (Spencer, IA) (2-5)
23. Clinton (Clinton, IA) (3-4)
24. Washington (Cedar Rapids, IA) (2-5)
25. Jefferson (Council Bluffs, IA) (3-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Northwest (Waukee, IA) (7-0)
2. Valley (West Des Moines, IA) (6-1)
3. Dowling (West Des Moines, IA) (6-1)
4. Liberty (North Liberty, IA) (6-1)
5. Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) (6-1)
6. Ankeny (Ankeny, IA) (5-2)
7. Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls, IA) (6-1)
8. Johnston (Johnston, IA) (5-2)
9. Dallas Center-Grimes (Dallas Center, IA) (5-2)
10. Iowa City West (Iowa City, IA) (6-1)
11. Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, IA) (4-3)
12. Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, IA) (4-3)
13. Waterloo West (Waterloo, IA) (4-3)
14. Dubuque Senior (Dubuque, IA) (5-2)
15. Indianola (Indianola, IA) (4-3)
16. Prairie (Cedar Rapids, IA) (4-3)
17. Norwalk (Norwalk, IA) (4-3)
18. Urbandale (Urbandale, IA) (4-3)
19. Bettendorf (Bettendorf, IA) (3-4)
20. Waukee (Waukee, IA) (2-5)
21. Lincoln (Council Bluffs, IA) (4-3)
22. Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA) (3-4)
23. Linn-Mar (Marion, IA) (3-4)
24. Pleasant Valley (Pleasant Valley, IA) (3-4)
25. Ottumwa (Ottumwa, IA) (3-4)