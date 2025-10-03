Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Friday October 3, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Xavier hosts Waverly-Shell Rock at 7:15 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 13 Grundy Center takes on South Hardin in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 13 Grundy Center taking on South Hardin. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
South Tama County (3-2) vs Centerville (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Wapsie Valley (5-0) vs South Winneshiek (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Postville (0-5) vs St. Ansgar (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Pekin (5-0) vs North Mahaska (2-2) - 7:00 PM
North Cedar (0-5) vs North Linn (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Nashua-Plainfield (4-1) vs Starmont (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (3-2) vs Midland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Highland (0-5) vs Van Buren (1-4) - 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (2-3) vs East Marshall (3-2) - 7:00 PM
GMG (0-5) vs North Tama (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (3-2) vs West Burlington (3-2) - 7:00 PM
West Branch (3-2) vs Tipton (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Waukon (3-2) vs Osage (5-0) - 7:00 PM
North Butler (3-2) vs Clayton-Ridge (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Newman Catholic (2-3) vs BCLUW (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Regina (5-0) vs Sigourney-Keota (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (0-5) vs AGWSR (0-5) - 7:00 PM
West Liberty (2-3) vs Mediapolis (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-4) vs Lisbon (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Union (5-0) vs Hudson (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Forest City (0-5) vs New Hampton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford (4-1) vs Roland-Story (3-2) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (5-0) vs Grundy Center (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (2-3) vs Denver (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (2-3) vs Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Mid-Prairie (4-1) vs Central Lee (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal (0-5) vs Durant (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Monticello (0-5) vs Anamosa (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley (3-2) vs Linn-Mar (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Beckman (4-1) vs Cascade (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Bellevue (5-0) vs Alburnett (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Aplington-Parkersburg (2-3) vs Jesup (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Muscatine (0-5) vs Iowa City West (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Hempstead (1-4) vs Prairie (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (1-4) vs Dubuque Senior (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Center Point-Urbana (1-4) vs Mt. Vernon (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Dowling (4-1) vs Kennedy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Polk (3-2) vs Iowa City (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Marshalltown (3-2) vs Waukee (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-3) vs Xavier (5-0) - 7:15 PM
Waterloo East (0-5) vs Mason City (2-3) - 7:15 PM
Cedar Falls (4-1) vs Bettendorf (2-3) - 7:15 PM
Oelwein (0-5) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Nevada (4-1) vs Williamsburg (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Crestwood (3-2) vs North Fayette Valley (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Keokuk (3-2) vs Solon (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Independence (4-1) vs West Delaware (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Western Dubuque (3-2) vs North Scott (3-2) - 7:30 PM
MFL MarMac (1-4) vs Camanche (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant (4-1) vs Fort Madison (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Fairfield (1-4) vs Washington (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Iowa Falls-Alden (2-3) vs Charles City (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Central Clinton (4-1) vs Wahlert (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Benton (3-2) vs Clear Lake (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Washington (2-3) vs Decorah (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1) vs Waterloo West (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Marion (1-4) vs Clear Creek-Amana (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here