Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a some of Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana takes on No. 8 Xavier in a top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, No. 9 Mt. Vernon travels to play the Solon Spartans.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Thursday, September 11, with Clinton taking on Washington at 7:15 PM. You can follow this game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
Clinton (1-1) vs Washington (1-1) - 7:15 PM
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana taking on No. 8 Xavier at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
St. Ansgar (2-0) vs South Winneshiek (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wapello (1-0) vs Pekin (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Wapsie Valley (2-0) vs North Cedar (0-2) - 7:00 PM
North Butler (1-1) vs Starmont (0-2) - 7:00 PM
New London (1-1) vs Highland (0-2) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (2-0) vs North Linn (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Midland (2-0) vs East Buchanan (1-1) - 7:00 PM
North Tama (1-1) vs Clarksville (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Clayton-Ridge (2-0) vs Postville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Union (2-0) vs Oelwein (0-2) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (0-2) vs Lake Mills (0-2) - 7:00 PM
North Fayette Valley (0-2) vs Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Williamsburg (1-1) vs PCM (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Belmond-Klemme (0-2) vs AGWSR (0-2) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (1-1) vs Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Osage (2-0) vs Jesup (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1) vs Western Dubuque (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (0-2) vs South Hardin (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Grundy Center (2-0) vs Dike-New Hartford (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa (0-2) vs Tipton (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Durant (2-0) vs Wilton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (0-2) vs Lisbon (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Central Springs (2-0) vs Nashua-Plainfield (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (1-1) vs Monticello (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-1) vs Bellevue (2-0) - 7:00 PM
West Branch (1-1) vs Camanche (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Beckman (2-0) vs Maquoketa Valley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Alburnett (2-0) vs Regina (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (0-2) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-0) vs Iowa City (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (1-1) vs Indianola (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo East (0-2) vs Fort Dodge (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Center Point-Urbana (0-2) vs Anamosa (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Benton (1-1) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bettendorf (1-1) vs Prairie (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (0-2) vs Kennedy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Linn-Mar (0-2) vs Liberty (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City West (2-0) vs Pleasant Valley (1-1) - 7:15 PM
Cedar Falls (1-1) vs Dubuque Senior (1-1) - 7:15 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (2-0) vs Xavier (2-0) - 7:15 PM
West Delaware (2-0) vs Waukon (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Sigourney-Keota (0-2) vs Mid-Prairie (1-1) - 7:30 PM
MFL MarMac (0-2) vs New Hampton (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Vernon (2-0) vs Solon (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant (2-0) vs Oskaloosa (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Independence (2-0) vs Crestwood (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Mason City (0-2) vs Marshalltown (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Hempstead (0-2) vs Waterloo West (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Denver (1-1) vs Charles City (2-0) - 7:30 PM
West Liberty (1-1) vs Central Clinton (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Decorah (2-0) vs Wahlert (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Davenport North (1-1) vs Marion (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Burlington (2-0) vs Washington (0-2) - 7:30 PM
