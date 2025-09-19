Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Friday, September 19, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as undefeated No. 7 Xavier takes on Williamsburg at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 15 Grundy Center hosts Garner-Hayfield/Ventura.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
South Winneshiek (1-2) vs Postville (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Nashua-Plainfield (3-0) vs North Butler (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Midland (3-0) vs Wapsie Valley (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Pekin (3-0) vs Highland (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (2-1) vs East Marshall (2-1) - 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (1-2) vs North Cedar (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Colo-NESCO (1-2) vs North Tama (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (1-2) vs North Linn (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Starmont (0-3) vs Clayton-Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (1-2) vs West Hancock (3-0) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-3) vs West Fork (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Vinton-Shellsburg (1-2) vs Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-3) vs Hudson (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Forest City (0-3) vs Waukon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Oelwein (0-3) vs Dike-New Hartford (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (0-3) vs Grundy Center (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Denver (2-1) vs Roland-Story (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1-2) vs Sigourney-Keota (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Grove (1-2) vs South Hardin (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Louisa-Muscatine (0-2) vs Durant (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (1-2) vs Jesup (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Central Lee (2-1) vs West Liberty (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (2-1) vs Lisbon (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Regina (3-0) vs Cardinal (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Prairie (2-1) vs Northwest (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Anamosa (1-2) vs Bellevue (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (1-2) vs Linn-Mar (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Urbandale (1-2) vs Jefferson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Alburnett (2-1) vs Tipton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2) vs Union (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Dubuque Senior (1-2) vs Muscatine (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Marshalltown (2-1) vs Des Moines East (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (3-0) vs Waterloo West (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City (0-3) vs Cedar Falls (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-2) vs Algona (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Marion (1-2) vs Mason City (1-2) - 7:15 PM
Pleasant Valley (1-2) vs Hempstead (1-2) - 7:15 PM
Iowa City West (3-0) vs Bettendorf (2-1) - 7:15 PM
Monticello (0-3) vs West Branch (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Wahlert (2-1) vs West Delaware (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Mid-Prairie (2-1) vs Wilton (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Xavier (3-0) vs Williamsburg (1-2) - 7:30 PM
New Hampton (1-2) vs Crestwood (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Oskaloosa (0-3) vs Washington (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Beckman (2-1) vs MFL MarMac (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Washington (1-2) vs Grinnell (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Fort Madison (0-3) vs Mt. Vernon (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Waterloo East (0-3) vs Charles City (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Central Clinton (3-0) vs Mt. Pleasant (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Independence (3-0) vs Center Point-Urbana (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Solon (3-0) vs Benton (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Western Dubuque (1-2) vs Decorah (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Albia (2-1) vs South Tama County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
North Scott (1-2) vs Clear Creek-Amana (2-1) - 7:30 PM
