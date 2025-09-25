Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area from Thursday through Friday, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Liberty looks to bounce back from a loss against No. 16 Iowa City West at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 15 Regina takes on Durant who comes into the game with a 3-1 record.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are only two games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Thursday, September 25 kicking off with Prairie taking on Jefferson at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
Prairie (2-2) vs Jefferson (1-3) - 7:15 PM
Linn-Mar (0-4) vs Davenport Central (1-3) - 7:15 PM
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 7 Liberty taking on No. 16 Iowa City West at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
Postville (0-4) vs Starmont (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Van Buren (1-3) vs Pekin (4-0) - 7:00 PM
North Cedar (0-4) vs Wapello (3-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Ansgar (4-0) vs Nashua-Plainfield (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Wapsie Valley (4-0) vs Maquoketa Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
North Linn (4-0) vs East Buchanan (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Highland (0-4) vs Danville (3-1) - 7:00 PM
North Tama (1-3) vs Meskwaki Settlement (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Roland-Story (2-2) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Clayton-Ridge (3-1) vs South Winneshiek (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Belmond-Klemme (2-2) vs BCLUW (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Waukon (1-3) vs North Fayette Valley (1-3) - 7:00 PM
West Liberty (2-2) vs Mid-Prairie (3-1) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-4) vs North Butler (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (2-2) vs Mediapolis (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sigourney-Keota (1-3) vs Louisa-Muscatine (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Jesup (0-4) vs Union (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (1-3) vs Oelwein (0-4) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (4-0) vs Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford (3-1) vs Denver (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Durant (3-1) vs Regina (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (1-3) vs Columbus (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Grundy Center (4-0) vs Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (3-1) vs Northeast (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Bellevue (4-0) vs Monticello (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Tipton (0-4) vs Anamosa (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (2-2) vs Marshalltown (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Camanche (2-2) vs Beckman (3-1) - 7:00 PM
West Branch (3-1) vs Alburnett (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-4) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Williamsburg (1-3) vs Des Moines Christian (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Clear Lake (4-0) vs Independence (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hempstead (1-3) vs Cedar Falls (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (1-3) vs Iowa City (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo West (2-2) vs Dowling (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Liberty (3-1) vs Iowa City West (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Xavier (4-0) vs Washington (2-2) - 7:15 PM
Mt. Vernon (3-1) vs Maquoketa (1-3) - 7:15 PM
Mason City (2-2) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (1-3) - 7:15 PM
Western Dubuque (2-2) vs Davenport North (3-1) - 7:15 PM
Bettendorf (2-2) vs Dubuque Senior (2-2) - 7:15 PM
PCM (3-1) vs South Tama County (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Osage (4-0) vs New Hampton (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Lisbon (0-4) vs MFL MarMac (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Washington (2-2) vs Mt. Pleasant (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Crestwood (2-2) vs Forest City (1-3) - 7:30 PM
West Delaware (4-0) vs Iowa Falls-Alden (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Pella (4-0) vs Marion (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Solon (4-0) vs Fairfield (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Center Point-Urbana (1-3) vs Wahlert (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Charles City (3-1) vs Benton (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Decorah (3-1) vs Waterloo East (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (2-2) vs Grinnell (1-3) - 7:30 PM
