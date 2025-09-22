High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025

The latest High School on SI Iowa High School Football rankings

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's Mack Heitland (14) throw the ball to an open receiver during a game against Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines.
Waukee Northwest's Mack Heitland (14) throw the ball to an open receiver during a game against Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have a new No. 1 in the latest Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings after the previous No. 1, Iowa City Liberty, was bested last Friday night.

The Lightning were unable to survive on the road again, falling to Johnston, 27-24. But they were not the only Top 10 to go down, as Southeast Polk fell to Dowling Catholic, 45-14.

Taking over the top spot this week is Waukee Northwest, as the Wolves remained unbeaten with a convincing 35-point victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (4-0)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-10

Next game: vs. Des Moines East, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 4

2. Sioux City East (4-0)

Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 42-0

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)

Last week: defeated Waukee, 42-31

Next game: at Indianola, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 5

4. Dowling Catholic (3-1)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 45-14

Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 6

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)

Last week: defeated Williamsburg, 45-14

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 7

6. Johnston (3-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 27-24

Next game: at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 8

7. Iowa City Liberty (3-1)

Last week: lost to Johnston, 27-2

Next game: at Iowa City West, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 1

8. Carroll Kuemper (4-0)

Last week: defeated OABCIG, 43-22

Next game: at Southeast Valley, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 9

9. Fort Dodge (4-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 35-14

Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 10

10. Pella (4-0)

Last week: defeated North Polk, 19-15

Next game: at Marion, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 11

11. Southeast Polk (2-2)

Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 45-14

Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 3

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 35-20

Next game: at Sioux Center, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 12

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)

Last week: defeated Glenwood, 14-10

Next game: at Fort Dodge, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 13

14. Grundy Center (4-0)

Last week: defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 49-7

Next game: at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 15

15. Iowa City Regina (4-0)

Last week: defeated Cardinal

Next game: vs. Durant, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 17

16. Iowa City West (4-0)

Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 31-14

Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 18

17. Algona (3-1)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-7

Next game: at MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 19

18. Solon (4-0)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 28-21

Next game: at Fairfield, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 21

19. North Polk (3-1)

Last week: lost to Pella, 19-15

Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, September 2619

Previously ranked: No. 14

20. Mount Vernon (3-1)

Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 56-0

Next game: at Maquoketa, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 23

21. ADM (3-1)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 48-0

Next game: vs. Boone, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 24

22. Clear Lake (4-0)

Last week: defeated Nevada, 21-14

Next game: at Independence, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: Unranked

23. Gilbert (4-0)

Last week: defeated Webster City, 34-21

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: Unranked

24. Cedar Falls (3-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 40-21

Next game: vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: Unranked

25. North Scott (2-2)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 33-30

Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 16 Ankeny Centennial; No. 20 Indianola; No. 22 Clear Creek-Amana; No. 25 OABCIG

Others receiving votes: Ankeny; Dallas Center-Grimes; Newton. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa