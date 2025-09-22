Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
We have a new No. 1 in the latest Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings after the previous No. 1, Iowa City Liberty, was bested last Friday night.
The Lightning were unable to survive on the road again, falling to Johnston, 27-24. But they were not the only Top 10 to go down, as Southeast Polk fell to Dowling Catholic, 45-14.
Taking over the top spot this week is Waukee Northwest, as the Wolves remained unbeaten with a convincing 35-point victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25:
1. Waukee Northwest (4-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-10
Next game: vs. Des Moines East, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 4
2. Sioux City East (4-0)
Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 42-0
Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 42-31
Next game: at Indianola, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 5
4. Dowling Catholic (3-1)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 45-14
Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 6
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)
Last week: defeated Williamsburg, 45-14
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 7
6. Johnston (3-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 27-24
Next game: at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 8
7. Iowa City Liberty (3-1)
Last week: lost to Johnston, 27-2
Next game: at Iowa City West, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 1
8. Carroll Kuemper (4-0)
Last week: defeated OABCIG, 43-22
Next game: at Southeast Valley, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 9
9. Fort Dodge (4-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 35-14
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 10
10. Pella (4-0)
Last week: defeated North Polk, 19-15
Next game: at Marion, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 11
11. Southeast Polk (2-2)
Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 45-14
Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 3
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 35-20
Next game: at Sioux Center, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 12
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 14-10
Next game: at Fort Dodge, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 13
14. Grundy Center (4-0)
Last week: defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 49-7
Next game: at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 15
15. Iowa City Regina (4-0)
Last week: defeated Cardinal
Next game: vs. Durant, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 17
16. Iowa City West (4-0)
Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 31-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 18
17. Algona (3-1)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-7
Next game: at MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 19
18. Solon (4-0)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 28-21
Next game: at Fairfield, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 21
19. North Polk (3-1)
Last week: lost to Pella, 19-15
Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, September 2619
Previously ranked: No. 14
20. Mount Vernon (3-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 56-0
Next game: at Maquoketa, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 23
21. ADM (3-1)
Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 48-0
Next game: vs. Boone, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 24
22. Clear Lake (4-0)
Last week: defeated Nevada, 21-14
Next game: at Independence, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: Unranked
23. Gilbert (4-0)
Last week: defeated Webster City, 34-21
Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: Unranked
24. Cedar Falls (3-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 40-21
Next game: vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: Unranked
25. North Scott (2-2)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 33-30
Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 16 Ankeny Centennial; No. 20 Indianola; No. 22 Clear Creek-Amana; No. 25 OABCIG
Others receiving votes: Ankeny; Dallas Center-Grimes; Newton.