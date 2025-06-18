Cedar Rapids Prairie boys sweep Iowa all-state tennis
With the arrival of the summer, it is time to put the finishing touches on spring sports here in Iowa. That includes handing out top honors in boys and girls tennis for the past season.
In Class 2A for boys tennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie High School swept all three major awards. Anthony Schulte was the singles state champion, defeating his brother, Dylan Schulte, in the finals.
Anthony Schulte earned Senior of the Year honors while Dylan Schulte was the Freshman of the Year. Both made the all-state first team along with Jake Nelson, Kellan Croatt, Will Feagler, Micah Flaherty and Jatin Kodavatiganti.
Eric Modracek of Cedar Rapids Prairie was the Coach of the Year.
Second team selections included Karthik Ganesh, Garrett Bauermeister, Ben Smalley, Abhay Anil, Srihari Kumaresan, Anthony Medina and Derek Hua in 2A.
In boys 1A, Ruimin Luo of Fairfield was Senior of the Year, Tyler Wedeking of Aplington-Parkersburg was Freshman of the Year and Jim Potts of Cedar Rapids Xavier won Coach of the Year.
The 1A boys first team all state included Charlie LeGrand, Easton Moon, Cal Martineau, Parker Stroh, Tyler Grote, Jacob Schmit and Bennett Link. Second team was Jensen Hill, Evan Anderson, Luo, Easton Lubarski, Matthew Judka, Joe Wright and Nathan Myers.
For the 2A girls, Senior of the Year went to Kira Smith of Ankeny with Brianna Launderville of Johnston earning Freshman of the Year. Tara Sagers of Cedar Falls was the Coach of the Year.
Making the first team all-state was Smith, Sescie Haan, Grace Frye, Madelyn Jepsen, Lily Holland, Juju Mauro and London Taylor. Second team selections were Riley Hilton, Launderville, Mia Deines, Victoria Bakros, Sidney Peterson, Sophie Tannenbaum and Samara Peterson.
Pella’s Claire Smock was the 1A girls Senior of the Year while her coach, David Bouska, took home top honors. Camryn Glass of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the top freshman.
Gabi Fleming, Kate Holton, Smock, Lauren Gibb, Isabel Tobin, Ruby Smith and Izzy Norton made the 1A girls first team while Aida Tott, Olivia Huinker, Grace Huinker, Kaylie Simons, Gabi Jacobs, Riley Nothwehr and Addy Joslin the second.