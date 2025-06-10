Cedar Rapids Washington grad to compete for USA Basketball
Former Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Iowa Basketball, Hannah Stuelke, will be one of 21 college players competing to represent USA Basketball.
Stuelke has been named to the upcoming team trials for the AmeriCup United States squad that will head to Santiago, Chile at the end of the month.
A University of Iowa senior-to-be in the fall, Stuelke will be in Colorado Springs, Colorado starting June 17 with the likes of Audi Crooks and Addy Brown from Iowa State. The players will be put through drills for a handful of days before a team is selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.
The 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup takes place June 28-July 6 in Santiago, Chile and brings countries from North, South and Central America, along with the Caribbean, together. Duke’s Kara Lawson is the head coach for the team with Oklahoma’s Jennie Barancyzk and DeLisha Milton-Jones of Old Dominion serving as assistants.
Stuelke is coming off a season that saw her average just under 13 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Iowa. The 6-foot-2 forward surpassed 1,000 career points during the year and was named to the all-Big Ten second-team.
While at Cedar Rapids Washington High School, Stuelke was a multi-sport standout. She was a four-time all-state selection and rated as the No. 45 recruit in the country by ESPN in 2022.