Cedar Rapids Xavier denies North Polk in 4A
Once again, North Polk was denied its first state championship.
Cedar Rapids Xavier, the No. 8 seed in Class 4A, completed its magical run to the title with a 66-47 victory over the Comets on Saturday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
After knocking off No. 1 Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the quarters, Xavier topped No. 4 Norwalk to advance to the finals. It almost seemed like destiny for head coach Tom Lilly, who announced his retirement before the year.
Lilly, with over 600 wins in 40 years of coaching, added a sixth title to his resume, improving to 6-1 in finals all-time as Libby Fandel went out with a 36-point, 14-rebound performance in her final game.
Fandel, who has signed with Kansas, finished the week with a 4A-tournament record 94 points and 53 rebounds. She also had four steals and two assists during the championship game.
Madden Wilson had 10 points with six rebounds, four steals and four assists for Xavier while Taylor Rexroth added eight points.
North Polk, who has lost to the champion or eventual champion each of the last three years, earned a fourth runner-up finish - all since 2019. Becca Aagard had 17 points and seven rebounds while Campbell Schulz added nine points.